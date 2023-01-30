IMPERIAL COUNTY — Calexico High School’s advanced auto shop class and its pioneering work building electric vehicles (EV) made a major impression on a group of state officials and energy experts touring Imperial County recently, as the group of VIPs were on hand to visit sites related to renewable energy.
As about 20 students in blue coveralls worked on a lead-acid battery-powered EV, instructor Keith Fisher spoke to a group of nearly 40 visitors in a unique blend of governor appointees, state and local elected officials, government staffers, union organizers, and social and environmental justice leaders gathered at the invitation of Comite Civico del Valle, according to a CCDV press release. Fisher explained that this was the second cohort of students to construct an EV car, as he showed in real-time the bridge between career technical education programs and the future of the state’s workforce.
Fisher also took an opportunity to make a pitch for more EV-related support for his students’ education and his Calexico Unified School District in the form of a lithium-ion battery-powered car, EV charger and more, per the release.
Among those who attended the presentation was California Energy Commission Chairperson David Hochschild.
“What we saw today is like seed planting for the clean energy future that we're trying to build here,” Hochschild said. “We want the lithium produced here, we want the batteries produced here. We want the vehicles produced here, with the jobs here, and the training programs. That's one of the critical pieces of the puzzle."
“If you think about the supply chain, there's a lot we're trying to bring back — domestically, back to California from places like China," he said, "but also ... trained, skilled labor. So, it's great to see that (Calexico High class), really inspiring. I'm hoping we just keep the momentum going,” Hochschild added.
California Sen. Steve Padilla (D-Chula Vista), who has had a hand in the legislation that will move electrification forward in California, was equally impressed with the young Bulldogs and the school’s auto shop program.
“It was awesome," Padilla said. "It was a really great opportunity to be able to chat with them personally and ask them, ‘you know, how many of you are thinking about moving forward with your education in this area, or working in the industry?’ The conversion (to all EVs) isn't going to happen without the minds and the hearts and the hands of people who have the right skill training and the right access to help make this conversion happen, so it's pretty inspiring."
In a morning dedicated to having a conversation about the Imperial Valley’s place in the electrification of California and the challenges of EV and transmission infrastructure throughout the cities and county, Comite Civico del Valle, Inc., arranged a tour on Friday, January 20, that included members of the California Energy Commission, including Hochschild and Commissioner Patty Monahan, Sen. Padilla and his staff, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s staff, a representative from the California Natural Resources Agency, members of several organized labor groups, those experienced in power transmission and EV parts procurement, local elected officials, social and environmental justice leaders, and university students.
“For us, Calexico High School is where all of this starts, "said Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle. "We wanted to see these young men and women in the auto shop program learning to work on the technology that will dominate our roadways in the near future. All new vehicles sold in California by 2035 are going to be EVs and some of the remaining gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks are going to be looking for conversion kits. It’s youths like these who will be maintaining and retrofitting.”
Olmedo also said Comite wanted to "ensure our invited guests got a flavor for the challenges we're facing to meet the demands of a green future," per the release.
"Our project to install 40 EV chargers throughout the Imperial and Coachella valleys is already hitting some stumbling blocks," Olmedo said. "We are ready to work, but parts procurement is nearly impossible, and it’s slowing similar EV charger projects across the state."
“Frankly, it’s a dire situation threatening the progress of greenhouse-gas-reduction measures up and down California, but more so for impoverished communities of color,” Olmedo said. “We communicated that when urban centers with high-dollared EVs need chargers and related equipment, those communities tend to get preferential treatment. We need help to bring equity to electrification.”
Some of that discussion came at the corner of Heber Avenue and Third Street in Calexico, where Mayor Pro Tem Raul Ureña and City Councilmember Gloria Romo welcomed the group on the prospective site of a Level 3 EV Charging Station to be installed in a partnership between the City of Calexico and Comite Civico del Valle, per the release.
The tour wrapped up with a visit to San Diego State Imperial Valley’s Brawley Innovation District. Yet to break ground, SDSU-IV officials from the Mesa in San Diego and local SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Gina Nuñez-Mchiri welcomed the group, briefly explaining the plans for the $80 million allocated by the state to turn the Northend campus into a state-of-the-art STEM center to specialize in renewable energy to capitalize on the proximity to the lithium-extraction industry, per the release.
Hochschild said he ended the tour excited and enthusiastic by the will he is seeing in Imperial County among various groups to embrace a clean energy future.
“Every big change is hard, and so the thing that helps make big changes possible is when people feel the fire in the belly to make it happen," Hochschild said. "It's great to feel that not just from the students but from the community groups here, from local government, and, you know, we share that passion at the state level."
"So those incentives, which are part of the (federal) Inflation Reduction Act are going to be a big help," he said. "I think California would be the single biggest beneficiary of all those tax codes."
From a policy standpoint, Padilla – who only recently became Imperial County’s legislator – said he is committed to protecting the area’s interest based on past history with speculation.
“There is great potential here ... great reason for everyone to be excited and focused about what that can mean for our conversion to a clean energy future, to building infrastructure and job opportunities around critical elements that are needed, not just here, but around the world,” Padilla said, "but it's important that we do it right."
"And it's important for me that (the) community benefits, because this part of the state has a long history of having 'the next best thing' come along every couple of decades, and people make their money and leave and (don’t) leave much behind in the community,” Padilla said.
“That is where my focus is going to be in representing this community is making sure that that does not happen again as a byproduct of the next best thing," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.