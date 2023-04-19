CALEXICO – The City of Calexico celebrated is 115th Anniversary with live music, food, and stories of the town’s beautiful history.
The evening began with a special meeting featuring all the all the city council members save former Mayor Javier Moreno who was unable to attend until later in the evening. As the sun set on April 18, the city council members took turns reading a resolution that detailed the storied history of Calexico.
“Calexico began as a tent city of the Imperial Land Company founded in 1899 and the Imperial Land Company converted desert land into a fertile setting for year-round agriculture,” Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña said.
Calexico was originally incorporated on April 16, 1908, making 2023 its 115th anniversary, according to the proclamation. This was just after the Imperial County split from San Diego County in 1907 to become California’s 58th county.
The proclamation continued to explain that the name of the City of Calexico was a portmanteau of California and Mexico and was the third city established in Imperial County.
Calexico’s population has grown since those days, with the proclamation stating that the city began with 797 people in 1910, then boosting in population to 6,223 by 1920, and reaching 38,633 in 2020. This makes Calexico the second largest City in Imperial County, the 206th largest city in the state of California, and the 1035th largest city in the United States.
The city council proclamation concluded by stating ‘the history of Calexico’s endurance gives powerful testimony about the resiliency of its residents and their capabilities.’
“Calexico continues to address environmental, social and economic regional concerns to ensure an improved quality of life and economic growth through the vital contributions of its residents,” Ureña read.
The City Council concluded the meeting by saying that they will continue to strive to meet the needs of the city’s residents and celebrate Calexico’s unique culture and history.
“We cannot forget to continue to strive to address the continuing inequalities and issues our city has to face,” Calexico Councilmember Gilberto Manzanarez said. “Viva la Calexico,” he said.
