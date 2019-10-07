Calexico celebrates Oktoberfest

CALEXICO — In a community largely devoid of evidence of German culture, there was one Bavarian staple that was in steady supply Saturday night at the second annual Oktoberfest at Crummett Park.
Beer.
Some 23 breweries were represented in the beer garden area, including event organizer Calexico Brewing Co. and local brew pubs Humble Farmer and Pentagonal.
Calexico Brewing owners Jose Luis Yepez Jr. and Robert Yepez partnered with the city in staging the event.
Admission was $10, with children 10 and younger allowed in free. Beer tickets were sold separately, and the first 1,000 paying customers received a commemorative 6-ounce beer glass.
The Yepez brothers announced prior to the event a portion of the proceeds would go to benefit the Auti Fundación, a local nonprofit that supports families with loved ones on the autism spectrum.
Mayor Bill Hodge performed the ceremonial “tapping” of the first of the first keg of 5:30 p.m., allowing the evening’s revelries to get underway.
Deadline considerations prevented this newspaper from lingering for the rest of the evening’s activities, but the schedule promised a steady diet of live music and comedic performances.
Eventgoers were also to have the opportunity to prove their mettle at bratwurst-eating, stein-holding and tug-of-war contests.
Several local food and merchandise vendors were also on hand, including representatives of the burgeoning hemp and cannabis trades.
