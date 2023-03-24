Calexico City Council's March 15 meeting highlights

CALEXICO – Calexico City Council held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 15, where the council memorialized the late Calexico Chief of Police Torivio Flores.
Flores passed away on February 23, and “brought immense sorrow and loss to the people throughout our community,” Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña said. All members participated in saying the proclamation out loud and presented a physical copy to the family.
The second proclamation recognized sponsors of the 19th annual 2022 Kids N’ Badges Christmas event, which Ureña said leads after Torivio’s legacy. Each sponsor was called and presented with a plaque, thanking them for their ongoing support. The purpose of the event is to provide underprivileged kids a shopping spree with personnel from the Calexico Police, Fire, and Explorers. They raised over $7,000, which provided a shopping spree for 45 children of Calexico.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, a woman and her husband spoke about an issue they’ve been dealing with since February 15. Hisel Quirino Bailon, a pastor in the Imperial Valley for seven years, said her landlord “decided to cut off our water … and we’ve been without water for a month now.” She buys gallons of water to manage the water situation, and said everything started when she held a church service at her home consisting of less than 20 people.
The pastor said she and the landlord have an agreement that she, the tenant, pays for all utilities. She recounted an email sent by her landlord to the city of Calexico to “shut off the water as soon as possible” without a signature, not stating when the water will be turned back on. She said help was not provided notice of this action by the city until she reached out to the Calexico Police Department.
The pastor’s husband commented on some research he did on reasons why a city can shut off the water supply. “The major reasons … are you’re either delinquent or there’s some construction going on,” he said. He was shocked that the City of Calexico didn’t do their due diligence and help them out, the Calexico resident said.
Multiple people, allegedly close to the pastor and her husband, also commented on the water issue. “There are citizens that have been without water for over a month. That is shocking,” said a man by the name Sandoval. He added that there is allegedly illegal activity taking place. He said the city didn’t offer help to Bailon, which is why the church group is now making it a public matter.
Another public comment by Blanca Morales, CEO and co-founder of Calexico Wellness Center, addressed the council stating the collaboration between her and Calexico Border Paws.
“I would like to propose to be on the agenda at your next city council meeting to consider renting 1100 Imperial Avenue” for their services, Morales said. The partnership aims to collaborate with veterinarians and create therapy dogs to provide comfort and support to patients and staff. Morales said the city of Calexico will not have to pay anything.
Michael Gonzales, vice president of the Calexico Police Officer Association, spoke during the public comments section about federal agents assisting the police department.
Gonzales said the motion to have it in the agenda was allegedly denied, and went on to say having federal agents would be good for the city. He emphasized that it isn’t an immigration task force, and will only assist in investigations of crimes in the City of Calexico.
“Calexico City Council, let’s listen to our citizens,” Gonzales said. “A bunch of people came up here talking about public safety and how much we’re lacking in it.” He ended by thanking the city council after his allotted time was up.
