CALEXICO- The Calexico All-Star baseball team claimed the California Little League District 22 12U All-Star Tournament championship Friday night defeating the El Centro All-Stars 10-8 at Alex Rivera Field.
The Calexico All-Stars took the District 22 title in the second and deciding game after forcing a second championship game after handing El Centro their first loss in the double-elimination tournament on Thursday night, 3-0.
The championship by coach Ernesto Chong’s Calexico All-Stars included an impressive run through the consolation bracket where they won six games in seven consecutive days.
Calexico’s only loss came last Monday to El Centro, after which they came back to defeat El Centro twice, also beating Holtville twice and the Imperial All-Stars.
Friday night’s All-Star championship game had plenty of drama, literally going down to the last out.
With Calexico leading 10-8 in the sixth inning, El Centro All-Stars Melky Marquez and Damian Cordero opened the inning with base hits to put the tying runner on base.
Calexico then brought in Jayden Hurtado who did a great job closing out the game, recording a strike out and induced a ground out before a diving short-stop JJ Rosales snagged a line drive to end the game.
Rosales also figured in Calexico’s late game heroics, breaking an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning to score Miguel Solano then scoring himself to make the score 10-8.
Solano and Mathew Mascote each went two-for-three for the Calexico All-Stars with Mascote doubling twice and walking while Leo Montes had a base hit, a walk and scored three runs.
Hurtado was the last of three pitchers used by the Calexico All-Stars who started Abner Cortes, followed by Aaron Chong and Jacob Rodriguez who combined for eight strike-outs.
For the El Centro All-Stars, Gael Chavez went four innings with six strike-outs before Athzel Gonzales finished the game with three strike-outs. Chavez hit a three run homerun while Melky Marquez and Damian Cordero were solid at the plate again.
Thursday night’s first championship contest was a nail-bitter, with pitching dominating the game.
Three Calexico 12U All-Star pitchers combined for the shutout with starter Dominik Rivera going the first 4 & 2/3's innings striking out eight batters.
Rivera then gave way to Calexico’s Abner Cortes who faced four batters striking out one with All-Star Chong relieving Cortes and inducing a ground ball for the final out.
The game was a classic pitcher’s duel featuring solid pitching by El Centro All-Stars’ Cordero who pitched the first four innings and Athzel Gonzales who hurled the final two innings.
The Calexico 12U All-Stars scored early getting all three runs in the first two innings with Mascote hammering a two-run triple and scoring once while Hurtado tripled and scored Calexico’s final run.
The Calexico 12U All-Stars will now advance and represent District 22 at the California Little League’s Section 7 tournament later this month.
District 22 All-Star tournament action continues this week with the Junior League All-Stars (13-14 years old) set to begin play on Tuesday night.
The IVPress' coverage of the District 22 and Section 7 All-Star tournaments includes updates with scores and game schedules at the IVPress Sports page on Facebook and reports in the IVPress print edition as information becomes available.
