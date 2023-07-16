CALEXICO — Officials and residents of the City of Calexico discussed the possible creation of a new Imperial Valley health care district.
At the meeting on July 5, Guillermo Hernández, representative of Assemblyman Eduardo García in the region, presented an update on the status of bill AB 918, which seeks to create a single health care district in Imperial County.
“AB 918 is a critical piece that addresses the challenges we currently face in our healthcare system," Hernández said. "One of the key benefits of AB 918 is that it creates a blueprint for the integration of our health care system,” he noted in his presentation.
Hernández asked the council members to approve a resolution in favor of the bill, which has caused controversy, mainly among representatives of the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District due to the bill's content and its constant changes.
According to Hernández, a single district will improve coordination and collaboration between hospitals, by increasing accessibility to services in vulnerable communities.
Currently, Calexico and the northern part of the County have health care districts, while El Centro does not.
The representative of the state legislator considered that the bill seeks to reduce the gap, optimize resources, eliminate redundancy services, and improve the allocation of resources. According to Hernández, another of the objectives of the measure is to more equitably distribute resources within the new district, by covering the needs of each community.
The legislative representative maintained that the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) will have a key role in determining the sustainability of the new district through tax mechanisms based on fiscal analysis.
This, combined with another study by the consulting firm Kaufman Hall, will lead to the development of a comprehensive financial plan that ensures the long-term sustainability of the new district, Hernández said.
The bill passed unanimously in committee and in the Assembly and is currently under consideration in the State Senate.
Hernández admitted that the AB 918 project continues to receive feedback from interested parties.
According to the legislative representative, the measure has received support from LAFCO, CASA del Valle Imperial, Imperial Valley College, the City of Brawley, the Heffernan District, the City of El Centro, Calexico Wellness, Vo Medical Group, and the Imperial County Office of County, among others.
Hernández stated that the project will impact the lives of residents who experience service needs.
The legislative representative recalled that in the past there have been unsuccessful attempts to create a new health care district.
“We cannot afford failure,” Hernández said by adding stakeholders needed to ensure every resident has access to needed services.
Heffernan District Executive Director Tomás Virgen, who expressed his support for the bill, said the measure has been discussed by the board due to the impact of the population of the second-largest city in the Imperial Valley, Calexico, which lacks a hospital.
In addition, Virgen noted that Calexico has the sickest population in the County, noting that about half of the ambulance services received at local hospitals are from Calexico.
“The only way to resolve this is to get the bill passed,” Virgen said.
However, much of the border city's problem with the new district is managing the funds from a tax on the local hospital.
Businesswoman and former Mayor Maritza Hurtado demanded greater transparency from the Heffernan District, whose documents show that the only asset is a balance of $500,000 in a deposit for the new clinic on Mary Avenue and Fourth Street.
Hurtado recalled that residents have paid taxes for the hospital for 25 years, which should have led to $6 million, she said.
The designated clinic was originally going to cost $2 million, however, the Heffernan District board of directors approved additional spending of another $2 million, while another $200,000 was recently approved for the purchase of supplies such as windows.
“We need to see, as a community, where our money is going,” Hurtado said, urging council members not to support the bill.
For his part, the Director of Division 4, Javier González, who lives in the Kennedy Gardens community of Calexico, criticized that residents pay the highest taxes in the County, in addition to the hospital tax, citizens pay for Measure H and school bonds.
“I support the measure,” González said. "My concern is money."
The Heffernan District Executive Director said he did not know how much residents will pay in taxes to the new healthcare district.
Virgin estimated that the new district tax will raise about $8 million, while Calexico will have two seats on the new healthcare district's seven-member board of directors, should the single health care district come to pass.
Tomás Oliva, President of the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) Board of Directors, also spoke at the meeting.
“This has changed from a mission of desperation to a mission of inspiration,” Oliva said, explaining that the bill seeks to acknowledge that Calexico lacks a hospital.
According to Oliva, Pioneers Hospital needs to update its facilities to comply with state regulations. To do this, the Pioneers district must tear down the hospital and build a completely new one, he said.
The former mayor of El Centro said that the new district will allow for increased reimbursement rates for programs such as Medi-Cal and Medicare, which will lead to an additional $10 million since there will not be another hospital within tens of miles.
On the other hand, by sharing services the new district will save between $5 million to $7 million dollars, Oliva said.
Regarding the situation of the Heffernan District, Oliva assured that the residents of Calexico will stop paying the local tax, but they will pay the tax of the new district that could be the same, higher or lower.
Oliva said that the new district will be in charge of studying the reason why local patients go to receive services at hospitals outside the County.
“I hope they can support this bill,” Oliva said.
Adriana Armendáriz, a member of the Heffernan District Board of Directors, claimed to have questioned what residents are going to pay with the new district.
“I never received a response,” she detailed. "That is my concern."
Regarding concerns, Calexico Councilman Javier Moreno said he is concerned about the future of the funds, assets, and liabilities of the Heffernan District, which raises about $900,000 a year.
Hernández said that everything would be transferred to the new district.
Virgen said that the Mary Avenue Clinic, which will be ready before November, will move to the new district if approved by the legislature.
Councilman Gilberto Manzanarez, who spoke in favor of the new health care district, questioned the benefits to the city of the bill, especially whether Calexico will have a hospital after more than two decades.
Hernández insisted that a unified district will lead to an improvement in services, by eliminating competition between the Brawley and El Centro hospitals.
Councilman Moreno questioned which agency will police the new district.
Oliva recalled that there will be a transition board of directors appointed by the county supervisors, before which he expressed his rejection and suggested that El Centro, Brawley, and Calexico nominate the members of the new board of directors.
Eventually, he said, districts will be determined and voters will choose their representatives.
Calexico, Oliva said, will have two members on that board of directors, who will be in charge of giving the city a hospital, in addition to preparing studies and managing the money collected from the tax “instead of collecting a million dollars a year and failing to comply with the needs of the population."
“What we currently have is not enough,” Oliva insisted.
Calexico City Councilmember Camilo Garcia requested information on how cities will pay for the new district and how representation on the new board of directors will be provided.
Hernández recalled that there will be a fiscal analysis by LAFCO to establish a fiscal mechanism to support the district.
"We want to ensure the strategy with the assets and their use for the benefit of the community," Garcia said after questioning about the dismantling of the Heffernan district, the transfer of Heffernan funds, and the need for services in Calexico.
Councilman Garcia, who demanded more details on the bill, also expressed his concerns publicly about the Mary Avenue clinic, its cost, and his future within the new district.
“I hear it's costing us more and we don't see it being completed,” he said, noting that the city's ambulances have become hospitals on wheels. “There are many things that have no answer.”
The discussion became heated after Councilman Moreno stated that, in the past, he has asked the Heffernan District for updates on his projects.
“This is the first time they have come here,” Moreno said.
In response, Virgen asked the City Manager to text or call to appear before the council.
The representative of Assemblyman Garcia thanked the authorities for the invitation to speak about the bill, which he stated "is separate from what happens here locally."
In the end, Mayor Raúl Ureña ruled in favor of a consolidated district, which he described as "the smartest thing to do."
However, he expressed concern that the funds raised by the new tax are administered by a Countywide entity, without necessarily providing better services for the city.
The mayor was nervous that similar situations have occurred with the Imperial County Transportation Commission.
Ureña recalled that the Mayor of Brawley stated that Calexico did not have a traffic problem due to the long lines to go to Mexico, when the Councilman of El Centro, Tomás Oliva, was stuck in traffic several miles north of the city.
In addition, Ureña said that Imperial County Board of Supervisors districts favor El Centro, while Calexico is covered by one district and shares territory with another district.
"We have not been treated equally," Ureña said. "The essence of the bill, the consolidation, the efficiency, absolutely is what makes sense."
