Calexico district responds to non-credible online threat prior to final week of school

CALEXICO – On Friday, June 2, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) received a tip via our “Anonymous Tip Line” as well as from staff, indicating that they observed a picture with a gun and an Instagram online recording stating that harm might come to staff and students at Enrique Camarena Jr. High on June 9, according to a press release from the CUSD, signed by CUSD Superintendent Arturo Jimenez.
The district and site administration immediately contact the Calexico Police Department. The police worked together with the FBI and were able to locate the individual who created the alleged threat. The police investigated and determined that the threat was not credible, and no firearms or weapons were found, according to the release.
Though this was not a credible threat, all sites will remain on alert this week, the release reads. “We will investigate the incident and ensure that those involved are issued consequence per our disciplinary protocols,” per the CUSD release.
“We ask all parents to speak with their students and inform them that any threat of violence on a school campus or school event is a serious matter and can lead to expulsion from school, criminal charges and police arrest,” the release reads.
“The health and safety of our students and staff will always be of our utmost importance,” it reads. “Our school site shave counselors to assist students and staff by offering crisis support anytime. Please contact the school to set up an appointment if needed.”
“We understand the concerns and far that this incident creates amongst our parents, students, and staff,” the letter reads. “We assure the community that CUSD is working with the Calexico Police Department to protect our school sites.”
“Additionally, we remind our community to report any suspicious activity in or around the schools or on social media to the CUSD ‘Anonymous Tip Line’ at cusdk12.org. Reports are monitored 24 hours a day,” per the release.
For any questions, parents are encouraged by the school district to contact school administration or send an email to communications@cusdk12.org, according to the release.
