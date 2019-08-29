Calexico drum major earns All-American honors

CALEXICO — A drum major from the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band was recently selected to represent the United States in an upcoming New Year’s Day parade in Italy.
CHS junior Andrea Ni Li was presented the title of USA All-American drum major by the United Spirit Association earlier this month.
Ni Li and other high school drum majors throughout the nation who earned the title this year were invited to perform Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, 2020 in Rome during the city’s New Year’s Day Parade.
The parade, as well as the seven-day event, is to showcase United Spirit Association’s All-Americans, promote the United Spirit Association brand and give All-Americans a tour of Italy.
Ni Li, 16, is the second drum major from CHS within the past eight years (Brandon Grijalva in 2013 was the other) to be selected as an All-American, CHS band instructor Carlos Navarrete said.
“I think it’s amazing because it gives students like Andrea who are hard-working and amazing a chance to go out there and represent us,” Navarrete said. “All the top kids from throughout the U.S. — and Calexico is out there being represented.”
Ni Li was given her All-American title while she attended a band camp from Aug. 1 to 3.
During that camp, the CHS junior was judged based on her leadership skills, conducting skills and mace handling skills during a drum major routine she performed.
Competing against roughly 80 other high school students of all grade levels, Ni Li, along with five others, earned one of six All-American titles available during that camp.
Six additional All-Americans also were selected from each of the estimated 35 other camps United Spirit Association held throughout the nation this month.
These All-Americans were invited to perform in the upcoming New Year’s Day Parade for a $3,200 fee, which includes transportation, housing and food.
However, on Wednesday, Ni Li said she will not be partaking in the trip — a decision which she had yet to share with Navarrete.
“My mom decided it wasn’t safe for me to go,” Ni Li said. “She said she didn’t know anyone going to the camp. She doesn’t know any of the staff or anything, so she said, ‘I’d rather have you here than lost somewhere else.’”
Nonetheless, the Mighty Bulldog Marching Band on Friday will have an All-American leading the way as they step onto Ward Field here for their first home football game of the season.
“What they sometimes forget is that, you’re not just there for all these awards, but it’s also for the experience and the people you meet,” Ni Li said.
