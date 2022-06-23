YUMA- In their first-ever California Little League District 22 All-Star tournament, District 22 newcomer the Yuma Ryker Sellers claimed the 8U All-Star championship.
All of this summer’s D-22 tournaments will feature teams from the City of Yuma Little League who joined District-22 after playing previously in the Cal Ripken, Jr. Youth Baseball. Ripken Baseball focuses on youth leagues for ages 4-13 and has similar rules to Little League.
Yuma claimed the D-22 8U title in Yuma by coming back via the consolation bracket of Little League’s double-elimination tournament format, beating the Calexico 8U All-Stars 5-4.
It was Yuma’s second victory over Calexico in as many days as once-defeated Yuma downed undefeated Calexico 16-8 Sunday night in the Border City.
A charter member of District 22 from the 1950's, Calexico did not go down without a fight as Monday’s championship game was a classic with Yuma rallying for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the win.
Calexico starting pitcher Luca Barron struck out five batters over the first two innings but trailed 2-0 going into the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth inning, Humberto Lopez scored the first run of the game for Calexico while two others at the top of the lineup, Santiago Ibarra and Maykdel Jova, also scored to give Calexico their first lead at 3-2.
Jova took the mount for Calexico in the bottom of the fourth, retiring Yuma in order while striking out two.
In the top of the fifth inning, Calexico added to its lead when Gael Antunez scored while Yuma answered with a run in the bottom of the 5th to cut Calexico’s lead to 4-3.
In the bottom of the 6th, Calexico fell victim to Little League pitch-count rules which saw Jova max out his 50 pitches after walking the first batter and then striking out the next two.
Calexico manager Mateo Sauceda then brought in Damian Medina to pitch and after getting two strikes on the next batter, Medina walked him, and two passed balls allowed Yuma to score the tying and winning runs.
Ironically, the only team to beat Yuma in the 8U All-Star tournament was Calexico who defeated them 12-8 in an opening-round game in Arizona.
Sauceda then watched his team rebound in an epic game defeating manager Kurt Rubin’s Brawley 8U by a score of 25-22, in a contest that took two days to complete because of Little League time limits.
Calexico then advanced to a showdown with the undefeated Imperial 8U All-Stars which Calexico won 12-11.
“I’m proud of our team, they played everybody tough,” Sauceda said. “Yuma had 12 teams to pick their All-Stars from and we had basically two, so for our kids to battle like they did made everyone proud.”
