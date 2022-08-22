CALEXICO — To celebrate a legacy in transportation, the Castro family received a Mayoral recognition for 50 years serving the community as Calexico's Transit System, during the City Council meeting on August 17.
Council member, Gloria Romo, started the presentation on the recognition of the Castro family. She remembered its founder, Luis Castro Garcia, who has passed away, as an honest and hardworking.
“He had a lot of vision 50 years ago and started public transportation in Calexico,” added Romo.
Javier Moreno, city mayor, remembered the transportation routes, such as Las Palmas or Santo Tomas.
“There was not a single day you were not transporting, and you helped in Heffernan Memorial programs for senior citizens,” added Moreno.
Raul Ureña, mayor pro tem, highlighted the efforts of the Castro family to implement transportation services in the city.
Camilo Garcia, council member, thanked the family for being an institution and part of the history of Calexico.
“With respect and gratitude, I thank the council for taking us into account,” mentioned Castro, son of Luis Castro, and added how his family was among the founders of the city.
Castro recalled how his father and uncle started the business in 1972.
“Sometimes we recognize those who are not with us, but today my mother is present,” added Castro, who acknowledged his mother Micaela Castro.
During his presentation, he mentioned how transportation services were paralyzed by the pandemic and added how they have been searching for funds to operate.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been lucky, but I know with the support of the City of Calexico, Imperial County Transportation Commission, and Federal Transit Administration, we will operate once again,” said Castro. “I am so proud to say that we gave transportation for many years.”
Castro concluded by remembering Calexico’s beginnings with Kennedy residential developments and how he met senior citizens, many of them who worked in the fields.
“What fulfills me is that their sons, daughters, and grandchildren now are professionals, and is something I keep in my heart,” mentioned Castro. “That fills me with pride because I have been here 50 years and I say that I am a part of Calexico, and my family is part of Calexico.”
