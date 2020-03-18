Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week: Pedro Reynoso

Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobby: Playing games
Music: All types
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
“What I enjoy most about the NJROTC program is that we are given the opportunity to work freely on improving ourselves with various activities like the rifle drill team.”
Who inspires you and why?
“My mother inspires me the most, and my friends because they encourage me to try new things, like Navy JROTC.”
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
“My goal for this school year is to maintain good grades in all my classes.”
