CALEXICO — Calexico High School (CHS) students wore red to show support and create awareness for heart diseases on Friday, February 3, here on campus.
According to the American Heart Association website, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3, 2023. From landmarks to online communities, neighborhoods to news anchors, this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal, the eradication of heart disease and stroke, per the website.
"This month is where we make people aware to take care of their heart for a healthy life," said Raul Martinez, ASB Activities Director at CHS, said.
At lunchtime, CHS students enjoyed activities, games, and informational sessions to learn more about heart health.
"It's important for students to take care of their heart and spread the word in the community," Martinez said.
"People take it for granted (heart health)," Martinez said.
Students received informational flyers with heart health recommendations such about eating well and trying to live a stress-free life.
Martinez said that during the month of February, Calexico High School bulletin boards will display information and suggestions to maintain a healthy heart.
