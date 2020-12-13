Calexico light show

A Christmas lights display set up outside of a home on Friday in Calexico. The display features more than 3,000 lights, and is synchronized to music. This display is the work of the Lopez family, which has set up a display outside their home the past three years. Their home is located on the west side of Calexico, 1001 Desert View St. The public is invited to view the display, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Jan. 6. Viewers can tune a vehicle radio or a portable radio to FM 101.5 to hear the synchronized music. This year, the Lopez family is working in partnership with Brown Bag Coalition, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding and supporting the homeless in Calexico. Donations, such as clothing and hygiene products, are being accepted in a drop-off box outside the home. The donations will be given to the non-profit. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA