CALEXICO – The atmosphere here inside the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center (CDCAC) was one of celebration of culture, arts, and Mexican pride at the center and Calexico Recreation Department’s annual “Viva Mexico” event on Tuesday, September 12.
The free to the public event showcased locally created Mexican-themed art on the gallery’s walls, performances by the Arts Center Folkloric Dance beginner and intermediate groups and Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, and words from Calexico dignitaries, all amounting to the start of stateside celebrations in Imperial County in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
CDCAC Office Assistant Eduardo Quintero said the event is “three parts,” one part arts in the dance, mariachi and visual arts, one part organization from the CDCAC and city Recreation Department, and “the third part is the people,” which make the event great.
“We have four more days until September 16, but September 16 is a very, very important day for Mexico and all of us that have Mexican roots,” Quintero said. “A lot of people here in the Imperial Valley have roots from Mexico, and (because of that) I think it’s very important to do something, like this celebration, to honor our roots.”
“Any artistic practice – music, dance, the visual arts – will always convert us into better human beings,” Quintero said.
Quintero said the groups who perform and the people who participate with the visual arts or their style of dress for the event ‘make the event grand,’ and we at the Calexico Recreation Department and the Cultural Arts Center love it.
While the event had about 100 people gathered, Quintero said CDCAC and Calexico Recreation are always working towards ‘the next event being bigger and more well attended.’
“We’re always trying to reach more people and more families, but we always work with muchas ganas,” he said.
In addition to the performance dance group and mariachi, Quintero said the CDCAC put a call out to the community for adults and teens 12- to 17- years of age to participate in creating Mexican-themed paintings, which adorned the walls as those gathered danced to the potpourri of cumbia songs done in mariachi style.
In addition, the two dance performances were performed by the CDCAC’s own in-house folkloric dance groups, ballet folkloric dance teacher Maria de Socorro Mendiola said.
“We’re an enthusiastic group, always looking to do new things, and we try to make performances as authentic a presentation of Mexico as we can,” Mendiola said in Spanish.
Mendiola said the 12-member dance group likes to perform because “it’s something of our culture.”
“It’s part of our Mexican roots... and helps us feel proud of our identity, relevance and it makes us feel good,” she said.
“I think it’s really good that we have these events because it helps us to become more familiar with the community,” Mendiola said.
“I’m very happy to be in this event where we’re commemorating the independence of Mexico, our roots ... it’s something we have in our veins, in our blood, that we cannot forget, that our ancestors had in common,” Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Romo said in an interview.
“Here in Calexico, the Imperial Valley, California, the U.S.; sure, we’re a minority in the U.S., but we’re talking about 40 million people, some of which have yet to be counted,” she said in Spanish. “The people of Mexico, our roots, are a people of progress – a people of moving forward – and because of that we have Mexico in our hearts in these (Mexican Independence) dates.”
Romo said she is glad that Calexico “always gives a great homage” to Mexico and the inhabitants’ Mexican roots through these types of events.
“We celebrate with a good mariachi, wonderful ballet folklorico with their beautiful dresses and makeup, the food that has been provided by our Recreation Department ... I appreciate everything that has been done here,” Romo said. “¡Y que vivo Mexico!” she said.
The locally created Mexican-themed will stay on display at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts center through September 21, 2023, according to an event flyer.
