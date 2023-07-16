Calexico requests close to a million dollars against retail crime

CALEXICO — On Sunday June 9, Calexico police officers arrested a man who allegedly committed a burglary in a recently opened business.
The agents were called on by the business owner after the victim found a front window shattered.
The Calexico Police said surveillance footage was obtained and showed a male suspect prowling the property before shattering a window, entering the business, and taking two cash registers from within the business.
Police officers diligently searched for the suspect and it wasn’t long before the alleged burglar was located in the downtown area. The suspect was identified as Juan Espinoza, a 35-year-old transient and known gang member who was eventually taken into custody for commercial burglary and felony vandalism.
Officers were able to locate one of the stolen cash registers and returned it to the business.
Cases like this have been occurring almost on a daily basis in the border town — causing concerns amongst the business community, especially in the downtown area, according to various posts by the Calexico Police Officer Association.
This might come to an end in the upcoming future as the Calexico City Council recently authorized Interim Police Chief Víctor Legaspi Jr. to request close to a million dollars in order to address retail crime in local businesses.
The interim police chief recalled last year the state enacted a Senate bill in order to establish the grant program for the prevention of organized robbery of businesses. The program includes $242.2 million in funds available to law enforcement to prevent various crimes such as shoplifting and vehicle theft.
Calexico Police have planned to request $988,500 in funds.
The interim police chief said the agency plans to use these funds to pay an investigator’s salary for the next three years, in addition to covering officer training expenses and the purchase of three vehicles and equipment to carry out surveillance operations.
“The application was for the establishment of a Border Auto Theft Strike Team (BATS) to prevent retail theft in the City of Calexico,” Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio wrote in an email. “The grant includes purchase of equipment, computers, vehicles, and the hiring of a 2 full-time police officers and 2 part-time officers, all limited term, to assist in the implementation of this program (if funded).”
According to the city manager, the grant is a highly competitive one from the Board of State and Community Corrections – Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.
In a recent meeting, the Calexico City Council also approved an expenditure of up to $50,000 for street light replacement and maintenance.
The ARPA and BID funds will pay for services from Advance Lighting Services, Inc.
Also, the City has been approved to receive $274,290.30 from the California Highway Patrol – Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program Opportunity to address border DUI-related activities, especially from those coming from Mexicali late at nights or early over the weekend.
Funds include expenditures for a new off-road vehicle, an electronic sign board, and police salaries and training.
According to a CHP report, in Fiscal Year 2009-2010 the Calexico Police Department was awarded an “Avoid the 10” Grant that helped reduce injury-related traffic collisions by 16.66% and increase 35.44% the number of DUI arrests from 158 to 214.
Interim Chief Legaspi ensured saturation patrolling will not include surveillance of local bars.
