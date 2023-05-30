CALEXICO – The City of Calexico submitted a request for $10 million to continue the second round of the Camarena Memorial Library Expansion and Improvement Program.
Library Director Lizeth Legaspi reported through a document that the California State Library developed a program to improve facilities located in areas with high poverty rates.
The local library was built in 1986 through an $800,000 state grant.
The official stressed that there is a need to expand the physical space of the library, while modernizing its facilities to offer better services.
Currently, the library has a high number of users, in addition to presenting problems in its facilities, which requires investing large amounts of money in maintenance.
