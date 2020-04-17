Calexico singer shares struggle with COVID-19

CALEXICO — A local musical performer recently reported on social media that she has been recovering from COVID-19.
Writing on her Facebook page, Paty Hurtado said it was not until she suffered from the illness that she realized how serious it is.
Hurtado, a professional singer and musical instructor, added that her brother has passed away due to complications from the disease, while her sister has also tested positive.
“Friends, do not leave your house,” said Hurtado, who asked the population to use the products from their cupboards as much as possible to avoid going to the market.
“Isolate yourselves, please, we don’t want to get sick, much less die,” she added.
Hurtado shared that the first symptoms she suffered were cough, headache and bone pain, especially in the back, in addition to fever and lack of oxygen.
“I love you very much and I hope this nightmare will pass soon,” she said. “Take care and pay attention that this is true.” She also sent blessings to acquaintances, friends and followers.
Hurtado’s revelations sparked dozens of comments of encouragement and condolences on the situation.
The singer declined to conduct a telephone interview for this article.
As of Thursday morning, 127 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the Imperial Valley. There have been three deaths.
“I thank with all my heart to all the people who asked for me right now,” Hurtado said. She also thanked her husband, Henry Verdugo, for his care and support.
Hurtado told the newsroom through Facebook Messenger that she had made her case public in order to raise awareness among those who still doubt the danger of the pandemic.
