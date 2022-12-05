CALEXICO — Due to the city of Calexico’s current budget crisis the Calexico Christmas Parade will not be making a return in 2022; instead the city will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony in their downtown.
According to previous reports, the City of Calexico received a letter on Oct. 20 which stated that a report by the California State Auditor to the governor and legislative leaders, that the city is participating in "shortsighted budget practices" which are putting the city's finances at risk.
It is this budget crisis that Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno attributed to the city not hosting a Christmas Parade to during a phone interview on December 2.
“A parade would cost the city around $13,000 … the previous administration left us in such a financial bind that we just can’t afford to have one,” Moreno said.
The city will not be completely without the Christmas spirit however, as the city will be hosting a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 8 at the Rockwood Avenue Promenade at 5:30 p.m. in Calexico
According to the event flyer, the event will have food, music, activities, performances from the Calexico High School and Willie Moreno Jr. High School marching bands, and Santa will be in attendance to take photos with all the good boys and girls.
While previous Tree Lighting Ceremony had taken place at Calexico's City Hall, Mayor Moreno said they decided to move the ceremony into downtown Calexico due to the construction that is taking place in the area around city hall.
“We have all this construction around (city hall), it just made sense to move it to our promenade in downtown…. This is the least we could do for our citizens,” Moreno said.
This is not the first year that Calexico has not held its annual Christmas Parade, with Moreno estimating that the last Christmas parade was held in 2018.
Moreno said he wasn't on the city council at the time, but it was his understanding that the Christmas Parade had been cancelled due to budget issues at that time, with the pandemic only exacerbating the situation further.
“I'm the mayor, we have a new city council, and we're working together to address all those issues with our new city manager who is very experienced at bringing funds," Moreno said. "She's got some finance experience, so we're coming out of that hole.”
Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio was contacted for comment but referred the newspaper to speak with Mayor Moreno.
For the City of Calexico to climb out of that financial hole, Moreno said they were working very closely with California State Auditor’s office to align the city with the State’s requirements.
According to Moreno, the city of Calexico has 45 days to come up with a strategic plan to achieve financially low-risk status, which the city is currently doing with the guidance of the State.
Once the plan is developed, it will be then approved by the State, then the City of Calexico can then work towards the goals set forth in the plan openly rather than trying to fix the issues behind closed doors.
“That's what we have to do, is be transparent with the people.," Moreno said. "We're not hiding stuff anymore … because we were ashamed or we didn’t know how to do things, or we got caught doing things we weren’t supposed to,” Moreno said.
