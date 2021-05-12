Calexico volleyballers move on to Baja state finals
Two Calexico teens will be playing in the Baja California state volleyball tournament in Tijuana Saturday. Donna Sanchez-Garnica (inset, left) and Sissi Sierra (inset, right) play for Juventud 2000. The Mexicali-based team earned its pass to the state tournament during the city’s championships at the Auditorio del Estado, home of the Soles pro basketball team, on April 27. Sanchez-Garnica, 13, attends William Moreno Junior High. Sierra, also 13, attends Enrique Camarena Junior High. If their team wins Saturday, they’ll advance to the National Games CONADE 2021 in Jalisco. COURTESY PHOTOS

