Calexico Walmart recognized as Top Performing Supercenter in the country

Walmart recently recognized and celebrated top performing stores across the country.
On Monday, the Calexico Walmart Supercenter, 2540 Rockwood Avenue, in Calexico was recognized as the top performing Supercenter across the country. There are currently 3,571 Walmart Supercenters in the United States. It is the first time the Calexico store has ever received the recognition.
Store manager Oscar Romero accepted the award on behalf of his entire Calexico Walmart team. "The passion our associates have for making each customer feel welcome and comfortable at our store is a reflection of this award," Romero said. "Our team always aims for excellence every day and we are grateful to our customers for choosing to shop at the Calexico Supercenter. We deeply appreciate the community for supporting our success."
