CALIPATRIA – Following the completion of Controlled Thermal Resources’ (CTR) tests at their Hell’s Kitchen project site, California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia led a tour of government leaders through Lithium Valley and the geothermal resources here in Imperial County.
On Friday, May 5, a group of Assemblymembers representing diverse areas across the state of California conducted a tour of Lithium Valley to learn more about the developing industry.
The tour included Hell’s Kitchen, Cyrq Energy’s Hudson Ranch Power Plant 1, a visit to the naturally forming mud pots in the Salton Sea area, Bombay Beach ruin’s seaside art installation, and the North Shore Yacht Club.
