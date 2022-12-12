MEXICALI — California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Mexicali on Monday, December 12, where his and colleague, Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila, spoke with immigrants in a local shelter, according to a press release from her office. Newsom the California-Mexico border just a week ahead of the anticipated lifting of Title 42.
According to a press release late Monday from Newsom's office, the California Governor toured a testing, vaccination, and resource center in California and was joined by the Gov. Ávila at the migrant shelter in Mexicali. The event marked the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico, according to Newsom's release.
The two governors visited the Peregrino Migrant Shelter in Mexicali alongside members of the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, where the two spoke to immigrants and local officials, according to the releases. The shelter provides aid and shelter to migrants and asylum seekers who seek to enter the United States, according to Newsom's release.
The Baja California Governor’s Office said in a statement Newsom's visit sought to listen and address the concerns of immigrants.
"On Day One of his administration, President Biden put forward a comprehensive plan focused on securing our border, ensuring Dreamers have a permanent home in our country, and helping businesses address their needs for more workers,” Gov. Newsom said in his statement.
“Instead of working on real reform, the response from Republicans has been to exploit the situation at our border for political gain," Newsom said. "California has invested roughly $1 billion over the past three years to support the health and safety of migrants as well as the surrounding border communities, but we cannot continue to do this work alone. It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to engage on real solutions to meet the public safety, public health and humanitarian issues at our border and in our immigration system,” his statement reads.
Newsom also briefly recorded a video message on the Calexico side of the border.
"So we’re here now, on the other side in Calexico,” Gov. Newsom said in the video. "(I am) here just to get an understanding, a deeper understanding of what the world looks like pre-Title 42 and what is likely going to look like in a few weeks post Title 42."
Gov. Newsom shared a video on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. on Monday discussing his Mexicali tour where he met Governor Ávila, international humanitarian leaders and immigrants from Haiti, Guatemala and other parts of Mexico that are awaiting their asylum process.
According to the statement, both governors are continuing working toward immigration policy that allows flexible movement under a humanistic point of view.
Earlier Monday, the California Governor’s office said Newsom had left the state to address immigrant needs. The exact location of the California Governor's visit was not announced to news media until late Monday after his visit.
“I thank my friend Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, for visiting our state to listen to the needs of immigrants from all over the world and see what we do in Baja California to improve shelter conditions and provide services to all people that come to our territory seeking a better life,” Gov. Ávila said in the statement.
According to the statement in the Mexican governor's press release, both governors expressed their willingness to collaborate in order to make sure immigrants who pass through the region for economic or public safety reasons do so with respect to their human rights by protecting family unity.
Gov. Newsom also visited a testing, vaccinations and resource center, which is led by the State of California, according to Newsom's release. The center "provides arriving migrants with screening, testing, and vaccination services to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In addition to COVID-19 services, the TVRCs offer short-term shelter, medical screenings and onward travel coordination so migrants may safely pursue their immigration proceedings."
"Through these efforts, California has advanced a state-run national model that protects the health and well-being of arriving migrants and our border communities, in partnership with local governments and nonprofit community organizations," his release reads.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
