IMPERIAL COUNTY – The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this past week invested nearly $8 million into improving the state’s transportation infrastructure while approving an additional $3.3 million for future projects in Imperial County.
According to a press release from Caltrans, the more than $11 million allocation reflects almost $1.7 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. This represents the third funding cycle of programs established by SB 1 and active transportation projects sponsored by local metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) like Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), charting the course for future allocations.
“SB 1 is helping rebuild and transform California’s transportation future, and we are putting that investment to work to create a system that allows all of us to travel in an equitable, safe and sustainable way,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in the release.
According to the press release, projects that the CTC approved in its nearly $8 million worth of investments include:
· $520,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the City of El Centro for the Commercial Avenue Project for rehabilitation by cold milling existing asphalt and installation of new asphalt concrete.
· $800,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the Imperial County for the Evan Hewes Highway Rehabilitation from Haskell Road to Bennett Road for improvements to existing roadway, including one-inch grinding of deteriorated pavement, Asphalt Concrete Overlay pavement, street striping, and road shoulder backing.
· $327,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the City of Brawley for Brawley Road improvements that include asphalt rehabilitation and overlay, sidewalk, and ADA ramps.
· $51,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the city of Westmorland for South Center Street Pedestrian/Drainage Improvement Project to replace three deficient/defective drainage pipes and install new covered drainage channels to be constructed in their place to eliminate hazardous flooding of the pedestrian pathways at those locations. The life expectancy of the facilities is 45 years.
· $3.2 million in supplemental emergency funding to Imperial County to dispose of rock and debris, repair or replace guardrail, repair pavement, scale rocks, and repair erosion damage due to Tropical Storm Kay.
· $7,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the City of Holtville for pedestrian and bicycle improvements on 9th Street between Melon Road and Olive Avenue.
· $1.1 million to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the City of El Centro for East Main Street/Evan Hewes Highway rehabilitation from Dogwood Road to eastern city limits.
· $1 million to Imperial County Transportation Commission and the City of El Centro for Evan Hewes Highway rehabilitation from eastern City of El Centro limits to Highway 111 for grinding of an existing deteriorated pavement layer, crack sealing, pre-leveling course of asphalt concrete, asphalt concrete overlay with a geosynthetic interlayer fabric, remove and replace existing damaged pavement, class II aggregate base shoulder backing, striping, and signage.
· $258,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission for planning, programming, and monitoring.
· $510,000 to Imperial County Transportation Commission to construct sidewalks, ADA ramps, curb, and gutter on Heffernan Avenue from 14th Street to 10th Street.
The CTC also adopted the 2023 MPO Active Transportation Program, totaling $3.3 million for future investments, according to the release. The three projects approved for funding include a broad range of active transportation infrastructure improvements, including new bikeways, new sidewalks, and many other improvements to intersections, crosswalks, shade, and signage.
“Multi-modal projects that connect communities, adapt to climate change and enhance existing transportation corridors serve as our blueprint for the next generation of San Diego infrastructure,” Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda said.
As per the release, MPO active transportation projects include:
· $1.1 million to Southern California Association of Governments and Imperial County Transportation Commission for Pedestrian Improvements to the Calexico Intermodal Transportation Center.
· $1.2 million to Southern California Association of Governments and the City of El Centro for a pedestrian improvement project.
· $1 million to Southern California Association of Governments and the City of Calipatria for the Bonita Place Pedestrian Safety project.
"The influx of federal funding is on top of California’s multiyear infrastructure investments in transit and intercity rail projects, safe walking and biking options, and upgrades to the state’s economy-powering supply chain, in addition to SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between state and local agencies," the release reads. "Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1."
To review the latest news and information on state and federal infrastructure investments, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov, which contains data on the increased funding. Website visitors can learn more about the different state and federal infrastructure programs, track the amount of funding California is receiving, and find projects on an updated interactive map.
