CALIPATRIA — Citizens gathered at city hall during Calipatria’s City Council meeting Tuesday evening after becoming aware the council was considering allowing the sheriff’s department to enforce policing duties for the city.
Local resident Bonnie Zendejas voiced her concerns about response time if Imperial County Sheriff’s officers were to replace Calipatria officers.
“Chief Mara and his officers, when I needed them, they responded immediately,” she said.
Zendajas said she worried about how an outside “entity” would interact with residents who are elderly and disabled.
“They (Calipatria PD) know our community, they know our city, they know where we live,” she added.
Roughly a dozen citizens expressed their satisfaction with Chief Mara and their opposition to the council bringing the sheriff’s department into Calipatria.
Chief Lynn Mara expressed his gratitude to the council and members of the public for their support.
Bill Smerdon, attorney for the city, said switching to the sheriff’s department would require the council to bring forth a resolution and list it on the agenda.
Imperial County Workforce and Development Director Priscilla Lopez informed Calipatria residents about requirements needed to qualify for a Tenant Based Rental Assistance subsidy.
“This is a HUD (Housing and Urban Development) program so each home has to be inspected,” Lopez said.
Additional items include pay-stubs for three consecutive months, six months of bank statements, two years of tax returns, plus proper filing of the application.
“We have to confirm income eligibility because that is the big one the state is looking for,” Lopez said.
The grant awarded to Calipatria for the rental assistance program is nearly five hundred thousand and needs to be issued within a year otherwise the money goes to the county, she added.
Maria Nava-Froelich, mayor pro tem, recommended the city actively search out those eligible.
“We’re going to have to work hard to ensure it (grant money) stays here, because it is earmarked for here,” Nava-Froelich said.
City Manager Rom Medina informed the council and public that the city did not receive a timely response from any engineering firm to design improvements to the city’s eastside stormwater drainage system.
Medina said the city extended the bidding date and only received one proposal from the Holt Group Inc.
“It (Holt’s proposal) is within the budget amount at 275 thousand dollars,” he said.
The council approved awarding the contract to the Holt Group.
The council rescinded resolution 18-3 and voted to approve resolution 22-29 which establishes residential and commercial solid waste fees.
Victor Carrillo, public information officer for CR & R environmental services, said rates will be increased by 3%.
“That would come out to about 67 cents,” Carrillo said. “Your rates would go up from $23.06 a month to $23.73.
Carrillo addressed concerns regarding customer service and missed days of garbage collection.
“Department of Transportation inspections along with the California Highway Patrol delayed us two days out of that week,” Carrillo said.
Employee shortages, equipment failures and lack of replacement parts due to shipping issues related to Covid affected the company as well, he added.
The acting mayor told Carrillo that he has to “step it up” and communicate more.
The council discussed reintroducing a user’s utility tax measure on the November ballot to help maintain city public services. The 5% tax would be applied to telephone, cellphone, electricity, gas, water, trash, sewer and cable television.
