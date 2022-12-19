CALIPATRIA — The sound of holiday music floated from Rademacher Park as the community of Calipatria gathered together to celebrate the city’s annual Christmas in the Dark event on Saturday, December 17.
The festivities began as the staccato beats from the Calipatria High School Drumline tore through the dark night, signaling the Parade of Lights had begun. Grand Marshal Louis and Jane Mata’s truck blazing with colorful Christmas lights snaked through the city’s streets leading dance teams who entertained the crowd with choreographed routines. Antique vehicles along with a cement truck adorned with thousands of lights crept down the block allowing “Santa Claus” riding atop one of Calipatria’s Fire Truck to bring up the rear.
The traditional holiday event filled with giving and comradery has helped keep Calipatria’s Christmas spirit going strong for more than two decades.
Calipatria’s Chamber of Commerce President Sylvia Chavez said she was pleased with the number of people who helped make the event a success.
“We had a great turnout this year with more vendors,” she said. “Everyone is having a good time.”
Principal for Calipatria High School Francisco Diaz said this is the first time he experienced Christmas in the Dark.
“Honestly I am mesmerized by the whole thing,” Diaz said.
The principal was glad to see so many of his students at the event and said he was humbled by the generosity of the community.
“Raul Navarro and his family put together some really nice presents for all the kids who really need it,” Diaz said.
Navarro is a School District Board Trustee for Calipatria who has been providing gifts for this event for about 12 years.
“We’re trying to give back to the community,” Navarro said, acknowledging the financial hardships the area has endured over the years.
“They get to choose any toy they want,” he said, as children milled among hundreds of brand new, unwrapped toys.
“It’s the little things in life that bring a smile to the kid’s faces,” Navarro said.
