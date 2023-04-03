CALIPATRIA – Rademacher Park hosted an Easter Egg Hunt event on Sunday April 2 which also served as an opportunity to raise awareness for autism.
The event featured Easter egg hunts, children’s autism friendly activities, food vendors, a movie screening of the film “Inside Out” in the park, and an appearance by the fire department and mascot, Sparky the Dog. In addition, the Calipatria Chamber of Commerce provided resources and education about being on the autism spectrum. The chamber anticipated approximately 100 participants, with 1200 eggs scattered about the baseball field.
The chamber’s aspiration for the event was to offer a delightful day for families, while also fostering awareness and backing for individuals with autism within the community.
Sylvia Chavez, president of Calipatria Chamber of Commerce, said she and her team thought it would be appropriate to celebrate not only Easter but also Autism Awareness given that April 2 is Autism Awareness Day nationally.
For the movie in the park later that evening, “Inside Out has a very strong message about mental health,” Chavez said.
In the past four years, the Calipatria Chamber would provide information on autism, pass out blue lights, and hold a parade. It took almost two hours, and throughout the parade, “we would honk every time we saw blue lights.” Chavez said the parade was way too long, “especially for kids on the spectrum,” and too noisy. This year instead of a parade, the chamber decided to combine an Easter celebration and Autism Awareness Day into one event.
Chavez emphasized that the event isn’t just for children on the autism spectrum but for all children and their families. She said it gives them 'an opportunity to be inclusive and have everyone under one roof.'
“Every year that goes by, the community has increased awareness," Chavez said. "Autism may not be in your home, but it is in our community and it’s not going away.”
Gracie Castañeda, treasurer for the Calipatria Chamber, said the event is close to her heart because she has a daughter on the autism spectrum.
“We have experienced firsthand some of the challenges that come along with that,” Castañeda said.
Some of the challenges she experiences with her daughter include trouble socializing and school related challenges “because they have a different way of learning.”
Castañeda said the combining of the Easter and Autism Awareness celebrations was a good way to include autistic children because “it’s hard to take them to normal events.” She continued to say it’s important to have activities children feel comfortable participating in.
“Their voices need to be heard and represented well within all the school districts of the Imperial Valley,” the mother said.
