CALIPATRIA – City officials designated Cliff Hatfield Memorial Airport as “surplus land” during Calipatria’s council meeting at city hall on Tuesday, January 24.
Council Resolution 23-08 authorizes the 170-acre airport parcel, located at 500 West Main Street, to be deemed “not necessary,” and the city may take action to dispose of it, according to California Surplus Land Act regulations.
Managing Director of Developmental Services for TKE Engineering Scott Dukett said the resolution begins the notification process to local public entities and housing sponsors who may have interest in the property.
“This particular site is on the Northend of town so there’s lots of opportunity for growth in that area,” Dukett relayed to the council via Zoom.
The engineer/city consultant said public entities and verified housing sponsors have 60 days to express interest in acquiring, or leasing the property before the land can be sold to someone in the private sector.
Dukett assured the council the resolution does not make the city obligated to sell or transfer the property to anyone. This process frees-up the city to “put the property to good use and create economic opportunities for the city,” he said.
City Manager Rom Medina said proposals received by the council will dictate if the airport will be disbanded, relocated, or future projects being merged with existing airport activities.
“The options are there,” Medina said.
In other business, the council held a public hearing to discuss and adopt the city’s 5-year housing plan for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program. The program allows the city to utilize $319,833 of available funding to facilitate future and current housing projects.
Medina said the city is obligated to establish a program to distribute PLHA funds if the council accepts the PLHA grant.
Resolution 23-04 passed unanimously, which permits the city manager to execute the PLHA program application, the program guidelines and any subsequent amendments or modifications.
Looking forward, the council decided to continue zoom meetings for the public’s benefit despite not being able to utilize that service for themselves.
“It is likely to be required that all elected officials need in-person attendance starting on the first meeting in February,” Medina said.
Councilmember Michael Luellen said in-person attendance at council meetings by the public would be “ideal,” but recognizes that busy schedules may keep some away.
“It’s in the benefit of not only the council but the city and our residents if we continue allowing them to join on Zoom,” Luellen said.
