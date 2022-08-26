CALIPATRIA — The City Council showed its appreciation during Tuesday night’s meeting to volunteers who helped make Imperial Irrigation District’s 2022 Summer Activities Grant Program successful.
Mayor Pro-Tem Maria Nava Froelich expressed her gratitude and led the council in a round of applause. “Thank you so much for all your hard work and dedication,” she said. “We really appreciate all of you.”
The program provided water activities at Calipatria High School for youth through the summer.
Councilmember Sylvia Chavez said she has participated in the program for 2 years and stressed the importance of volunteering.
“We can receive all the grants, but the program would not have been possible without the volunteers,” she said.
In other business, the council listened to Police Chief Lynn Mara explain the agreement the city has with Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District to provide aid for investigations into rape and other sexual crimes is set to expire.
Mara said the city has used the healthcare’s services for a “couple of years” and directed the council to review the fee schedule if they so wish.
Victim Sexual Assault Exam — $2,250
Suspect Sexual Assault Exam — $1,150
Sexual Assault Response Team fee / no exam — $300
The council voted to extend its contract with the hospital through June 30, 2024.
CR&R Update
City Manager Rom Medina said amendments to the waste disposal contract with CR&R Environmental Services are “very minor changes.”
“It included the street sweeping services that was a separate item prior to that, but now it’s included as inclusion into this agreement,” he said.
Victor Carrillo, Public Information Manager for CR&R, said the street weeping services come at no additional cost, but advised the new rates, which were postponed, will take effect October 1.
The agreement “solidifies” the street sweeping component of the contract.
“CR&R has always considered the city of Calipatria a valued partner in this relationship,” he said. The council adopted the updated agreement.
The Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb is scheduled to take place September 10 at IV Fairgrounds.
Michael Harvey, treasurer for the organization, recollected where he was September 11, 2001.
“I was getting picked up (by my partner) because my car wasn’t working,” he said.
He told his partner what had happened, and he didn’t believe him. Harvey said tragedy affected him personally because he works in law enforcement.
“Ever since that day all our lives have changed,” Harvey said.
For more information about the event and how to participate, contact Tiffinie Macias at 760-498-7153.
The city council will convene September 13 and resume its normal meeting schedule of twice per month after operating “dark” for the summer.
