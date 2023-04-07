CALIPATRIA – Council members returned from a closed session on Tuesday, March 28 disclosing they did not renew the Calipatria city manager’s contract.
By a closed-meeting vote of 3 to 2, ousted City Manager Rom Medina expressed his gratitude. Mayor Pro-Tem Sylvia Chavez and Council Member Fred Beltran voted against the change in city leadership.
“I want to thank the citizens of Calipatria for allowing me and giving me that opportunity and trusting me,” Medina said.
Medina said he feels “good” about the condition of the city. He stated the difficulties of operating with a general fund deficit of $1.2 million did not prevent him from improving city streets and leaving Calipatria in its “best financial position in its history.”
“I want to thank the current city council and past city councils for trusting me with the leadership of this community,” Medina said, as he reflected on his last 22 years of service to the city.
Mayor Nava-Froelich wished the out-going city manager well in his future endeavors and looked forward to working with him until a replacement could be found.
The council also accepted the retirement of Marina Estrada, who has served the city for 21 years as its receptionist clerk.
Estrada was not present at the meeting, but Medina assured the council she would receive her due recognition.
The council passed a resolution approving the lease between Calipatria Police Activities League, (doing business as Best S.T.E.P Forward) and the city. The city recognized Best S.T.E.P Forward’s contribution to the community’s youth. The group has requested to “assume certain responsibilities” such as watering and maintenance at its 286 East Alexandria Street location.
Council members voted to proclaim April 2 as “World Autism Day” and acknowledge the month of April as “Autism Awareness Month.”
The council listened to traffic-related safety concerns from Calipatria resident Ernest Pacheco Sr., addressing a need for a designated turning lane. According to Pacheco, heavy traffic from Calipatria State Prison employees tie-up traffic on Elm Street. He also brought to the council’s attention the lack of crosswalks on Sorensen Avenue.
“(For) kids coming from the east side of town through the west side of town going to school, there are no crosswalks,” Pacheco said. “That is very unsafe.”
The mayor thanked the citizen for his comment.
Resident Erma Banga made a public plea to safeguard her neighborhood as she showed councilmembers pictures of dumped property being used by local youth to construct “makeshift living-rooms”.
“They’re going over there and doing drugs,” Banga said. “What I want to know is who owns that area, who can clean it up, where do we get started?”
Medina said he would pass along the message to the property’s owner.
Police Chief Lynn Mara reported to the council his department has made three arrests over the recent “rash of” graffiti plaguing Calipatria.
The chief stated some of the graffiti contained vulgarity towards the police department. A few of the offenders, according to Mara, have had prior contacts with law enforcement.
“Parents were advised,” he added, referencing curfew citations and pending charges.
The Calipatria City Council meets regularly at 6:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Calipatria City Hall, located at 125 Park Street, in Calipatria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.