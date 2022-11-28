CALIPATRIA — The city council decided during Tuesday’s meeting, held on November 22, to extend its partnership with the Holt Group for city engineering and planning services.
The contract extension covered under Resolution 22-47, was received with trepidation from council members.
“I don’t recall ever seeing the proposed cost, or fee schedule,” Calipatria Mayor Javier Amezcua said, referencing the wording of the resolution.
Council members entertained the idea of shortening contract agreement with the Holt Group to one year instead of two.
City Attorney Rom Medina cautioned the council that changes to the contract could jeopardize the current proposed agreement.
“They’ve (Holt Group) been on extension for the last three years,” Medina stated. “The term of that agreement has come up, and it’s this month.”
Medina stressed the difficulties of finding local engineering services. The city manager said soliciting the position in newspapers and job boards did not produce results.
“We got no other bids,” he added. “This is what we (the city) are presenting based on the qualifications and of the reasonable costs.”
Assistant Office Manager for the Holt Group, Cynthia Mancha joined the meeting via Zoom and thanked the city for its support and collaboration over the last couple of years.
“We work diligently to ensure that the circulation element and that funding is pursued,” Mancha said.
In a telephone interview following the meeting, Jack Holt, co-owner of The Holt Group, said Calipatria was one of the firm’s first clients.
“We’ve been the city’s engineer in Calipat since 1985,” Holt said.
In spite of the challenges Calipatria has being a smaller community with relatively limited resources, Holt said the city has come a long way.
“They (Calipatria) have one of the better street systems in the Imperial Valley and they have a good city manager who has been real aggressive with the street program,” Holt said.
In other news in the same meeting, the Calipatria council heard pleas from local resident and business owner, Mark McBroom, for the city to establish a different approach to crime prevention.
“There’s the definition of insanity, and that’s doing the same thing over and over again with an expectation of a different outcome,” McBroom said. “We gotta think outside the box and see what we can do to help the police department.”
McBroom suggested the city look into establishing a Citizen’s Watch Program. Public Safety said they could put up a sign-up sheet at the police stations to gage community interest in such a program.
Mayor Amezcua expressed his support for a Citizen’s Watch. Amezcua stated he has discussed crime prevention tactics with the city of Heber.
“I can give you the contact for Tina Garcia (Crime Prevention Supervisor tor the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office) who may be willing to come down and help coordinate that program,” Amezcua added.
The Calipatria City Council’s next scheduled meeting will be on December 13 at 5 p.m. in Calipatria City Hall.
Election results are expected to be certified and become official as of December 8. A swearing-in ceremony will be conducted at the December 13 meeting if voters have chosen new council members.
