CALIPATRIA -- The Calipatria Fire Chief announced to the city council during Tuesday evening’s meeting that his department has received equipment from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
“I just want to invite everyone after the council (meeting) to come by the station and check out the new OES truck as well as our new utility slash Quick Response Vehicle,” said Fire Chief Jesse Llanas.
After the meeting, Llanas explained the OES truck is a type 6 vehicle with a 300-gallon water tank which can discharge water while it’s moving.
“It works like our other trucks, but its smaller and more mobile,” Llanas said.
The truck came fully equipped with gear which would bring the price tag somewhere between $500 to $600 hundred thousand. Llanas said the state asked fire departments throughout the state if they would keep the tuck maintained and ready for service. If the departments accepted, the truck would be provided free-of-charge by the state.
“We went into agreement (with OES),” Llanas said.
Holtville, El Centro and Brawley each received an identical truck which is to be used if a state emergency arises, but Llanas said the vehicle can also be used for local needs.
“I was recently at the Fairfield fire up in Hemet and we took this unit.” Llanas said.
In other business, the council received a request from former officer Danny Loshek to reverse his formalized retirement. Loshek’s retirement occurred due to an injury sustained while performing his duties for the Calipatria Police Department. It was determined he was not medically fit for officer duties, but Loshek has since recovered and a medical opinion state that he is now fit to perform duties as a police officer.
Loshek is currently seeking a deputy sheriff’s position with Riverside County. California Public Employee Retirement System has requested the city’s consent to reinstate Loshek to active duty so he can perform police duties again.
Mayor Javier Amezuca questioned if the city would be obligated to hire Loshek back if he was not hired by Riverside.
City Attorney Bill Smerdon stated Loshek’s position within the police department has already been filled and the city would not be required to employ Loshek.
The council unanimously agreed to reinstate Loshek to active duty.
Looking ahead, the city is planning how to fund the Fourth of July fireworks.
The minimum (fireworks) show is $25,000,” said City Manager Rom Medina.
The city manager relayed to the council that $6,800 dollars is currently in the city’s fireworks budget.
Medina said the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce have expressed interest in helping raise the money needed to cover the cost of the show.
“We’re hoping the other non-profits can come on board so we can collaborate on this project,” Councilmember Sylvia Chavez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.