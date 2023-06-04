CALIPATRIA – Calipatria High School saw off its latest class of 94 proud graduates at Veterans Field on Thursday, June 1 in Calipatria.
“It’s the highlight of my career to be able to stand in front of these students and help them understand that we’ve already gone through the same things they're about to go through,” said Principal Francisco Diaz of himself and his administrators.
Diaz, who is new to Calipatria High School as of this past school year, said that he finally feels as if he’s finally found his home in the small north end community. He has been able to build personal relationships with many of his students, even referring to some by nickname. Of those lucky few is Frankie Zendejas, whom Diaz says he refers to as “tocayo” because the student reminds him so much of himself.
Associated Student Body President and athlete Frankie Zendejas, of the Zendejas Hardware family, was joined on the graduate-walk stage by cousins Audrey Zendejas and Moses Zendejas, or salutatorian and valedictorian, respectively. Audrey Zendejas was one of three tied for salutatorian in the Calipatria High School graduating Class of 2023.
The Zendejas family has made a name for itself in their dedication to academic excellence.
“We push ourselves,” Audrey Zendejas said. “I think we do it for our family and our grandpa.”
Valedictorian Moses Zendejas has been preparing for this moment for much of his high school career, often taking college classes outside of school, Diaz said.
The Zendejas cousins will be leaving their high school stomping grounds for universities like Arizona State University, University of California Santa Barbara, and Purdue University.
Although sad to see his first round of students move on to bigger and better things, Diaz said he wants his seniors to acknowledge the broader picture and honor the generations that have preceded them in their achievements.
“As they look into the stands and see the past, and then at themselves as the present, and consider the future being their children, I want them to understand the gravity of what is taking place today,” Diaz said.
Referencing the class reunions to come, Diaz contextualized the special moment saying, “This will be the last time these students will assemble all together.”
Audrey said she was most proud of her Class of 2023 for making do with a high school career marked by COVID pandemic-era interruptions, noting that the lack of regularity made things like fundraising and bonding with your principal feel that much more fun and special.
“We lived in every single moment,” Audrey said.
