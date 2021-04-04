CALIPATRIA — A line of vehicles decorated with blue lights and puzzle pieces paraded through the streets here Friday night to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day.
The second annual Light It Up Blue car parade featured about 20 vehicles and passed through nearly every neighborhood in Calipatria, starting from west to east.
World Autism Awareness Day, which is observed April 2, aims to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism, foster worldwide support and inspire a kinder, more inclusive world.
The color blue is associated with the global organization Autism Speaks, as well as symbolizing a feeling of calm and acceptance in a world that can be very loud and challenging at times for a person on the spectrum.
Friday’s parade began at 7:15 p.m. and started in front of City Hall on Park Street.
The city itself showed its support for the internationally recognized day, as the Calipatria Police Department, City Hall and the city library were illuminated with blue lights, and a CPD unit and Calipatria Fire Department ladder truck led the parade.
