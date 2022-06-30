CALIPATRIA — Golden State Water Company customers learned drought conditions in the state affect local water usage during Calipatria’s city council meeting Tuesday evening.
Perry Dahlstrom, general manager of the mountain district for the water company, provided updates on water supplies to residents via Zoom.
“The current conditions in Calipatria and Niland are okay,” Dahlstrom said. “We have water supply from IID” (Imperial Irrigation District).
The water company manager explained that even though there is no water shortage locally, California’s Water Resource Control Board prohibited wasteful uses of water and is now requiring all urban water suppliers to reduce demand by 20 percent.
“The reduction is based upon 2020 consumption amounts,” Dahlstrom said, adding customers “may” be subjected to a penalty if reduction levels are not met.
Council member Sylvia Chavez asked if the company could change “may to will not.”
Dahlstrom said the company is prevented from changing any language, but stated if IID is not going to charge the company, GSW will not implement a surcharge.
“If IID did change their tune and did start charging penalties, and we had to institute this, we would provide thirty-day notice before a public hearing before we implemented any charges,”
Technical difficulties at city hall prevented meeting goers from hearing the entire conversation as they moved in closer to hear the audio from a laptop’s speaker. Comments were made as to why the meetings we not shown on one of the three monitors which has external speakers. City Manger Rom Medina said the equipment was not functioning properly.
Public Relations officer for CR & R Environmental Services Victor Carrillo attended the meeting in person to let the community be aware of the company’s commitment to provide customer service.
Carrillo acknowledged CR & R has been impacted by Covid, which hindered the company from ordering parts required to maintain equipment and keep adequate staffing levels.
Carrillo said the company planned on raising rates in July, but has postponed the rate hike until October.
“A lot of people are on fixed incomes, but we also want you to hold our feet to the fire that we raise and maintain that level of service that the community of Calipatria deserves,” he added.
If the company does not live up to its level of service between now and October, Carrillo said the raise in rates could be revisited.
The city of Calipatria is in the process of putting the finishing touches on its letter of support for the county’s Lithium Valley plans.
Medina said the main point of disagreement lies in how to tax the new industry using a percentage tax versus a flat rate tax.
“A flat rate would be a onetime amount that doesn’t get changed,” he said.
Medina said a percentage tax would help the industry and the state, but it may not help Imperial County as much because it would fluctuate.
“As inflation goes up and the price of lithium goes down, therefore the tax is going to be reduced to the lithium producers,” he added.
The council approved Resolution 22-30 approving to amend the standard agreement for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant program awarded for the coronavirus response. The amendments include improvements to Hernandez Park and develop Covid friendly outdoor open spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.