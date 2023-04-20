IMPERIAL – The Calipatria High School Hornet softball team forfeited their Desert League softball game to the Imperial Tigers on Tuesday night, April 18, due to the Calipatria Unified School District (CUSD) being notified that "our school bus carrying the Calipatria High School softball team to Imperial may have been in the vicinity of a shooting incident en route," according to a letter to CUSD staff and the school community obtained by the Imperial Valley Press.
"For precautionary reasons, I implemented a stop for school bus transportation for the late route to Niland and Bombay Beach," wrote CUSD Superintendent Angelita V. Ortiz in the letter. "Parents were contacted to pick up their students at the district office."
"At this time, our athletes and coaching staff are returning to Calipatria High School," the letter reads. "We do have them escorted by our local police, as a precaution." The letter goes on to state steps the school community "can take to address school safety," including a reference to review the district's policy regarding school safety.
The letter did not address any specific details regarding the possible "shooting incident en route."
As with all incidents involving students, specifics as to the circumstances which caused Calipatria to suddenly forfeit the game may never be released publicly, however it was made public that the forfeiture centered around concerns about the safety of the team, Ortiz told this newspaper.
“We have informed local law enforcement and that’s all we'll say at this time,” Ortiz said. “There was no damage to the bus, no one was hurt, but there was a potential shooter and I was personally on campus working with parents.”
It is known that the bus arrived for the game as scheduled and that everything appeared normal when the Hornet girls arrived in Imperial.
“They showed up and began to warming up normally,” Imperial Coach Ashley Caro said. “They were about to take infield, and I guess, their principal showed up and they packed up and left. The girls went to support their baseball team.”
Caro and the Imperial team where surprised by the forfeiture.
“They just explained that the bus driver thought they might have been shot at … the word ‘targeted’ came up ... but they really didn’t say anything specific,” Caro said. “They also said that a police unit was going to escort them back. (Calipatria coach) Ted (Hughes) said they would forfeit the game, and they left.”
Calipatria Principal Francisco Diaz arrived at the game site along with Calipatria Police Department officers.
“It was decided to cancel game when Mr. Diaz arrived and we just brought the team home,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz, a Calipatria alumnae and former counselor and principal, spoke to the fact that sports cancellations over a school year are not uncommon.
“There have been cancellations of games for various reasons and this was definitely out of the ordinary,” Ortiz said, noting that this fall St. John’s High School of Hemet canceled their football game at Calipatria High because of wildfires.
Ortiz believes that especially in these times schools need to be more vigilant regarding school safety than in the past, while acknowledging Tuesday's happenings were definitely unique.
“I believe that there is just an increased need for schools to be aware of the environment we put students in, and it’s Valley-wide,” Ortiz said. “We know that as an athlete they want to play – it’s your safety area in ways – but physically or in their mental health we have to keep their safety first.”
Oritz’s letter concluded with the notation that the incident was reported to the Calipatria Police. Calipatria Police informed this newspaper that the matter had been referred to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) for investigation.
The ICSO was contacted but was not able to respond to a request for information by press time.
On Friday night, April 21, both Calipatria and Imperial softball teams are slated to return to Desert League action. Imperial (10-5, 2-0 DL) is set to host the Southwest Eagles (7-7, 2-0 DL) in a first round, first place showdown, while the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (4-11-1, 0-2 DL) are scheduled to play at the Calipatria Hornets (6-3, 0-1 DL).
Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
