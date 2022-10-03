Calipatria unveils new mural

CALIPATRIA — The city was a flurry of activity as people gathered outside Southwest Equipment and Supply Friday morning to experience The Calipatria Mural Project.
“I had a lot of help from Sylvia Chavez who works for the chamber,” said Gina Dockstader, spearhead for event. “She was a dynamo in getting the street blocked off and getting different vendors here.”
Attendees at the event munched on grilled food and enjoyed desserts while they got their first peak at the finished mural.
“The guy who did it is a pretty good artist,” said lifelong resident Francisco Flores.
Flores said he knows the artist and said the drawing is meaningful to locals.
“He did not just put random images in the letters, it’s something that we all know that we can commonly relate to” Flores said. “
The mural spells out "Calipatria" and includes multiple aspects of the local area such as the canal, grain bins, the giant flag pole, clocktower, geothermal industry, cattle industry as well as Calipatria High School's mascot, the Hornet.
Dockstader said a lot of thought went into the creation of the mural.
“We really wanted to encompass what Calipat and the surrounding area is known for” she said.
Danny Garcia, owner of SES, said he was happy to donate the use of his building’s wall to help bring beauty to the town.
“There’s a lot of tagging going on and I just wanted something that would make people not want to tag me,” he said.
Tres Lopez, the mural’s artist, has finished a mural in Brawley and said he just likes to paint.
“We made this one little area look better,” he said.
Calipatria Mayor Javier Amezcua said the effort by the town to help beautify the city helps bring back the town to its roots of neighbors helping neighbors.
“This building needed some love and we had some great people who were willing to help out,” he said. “I’m thinking this is going to be one of many projects which are coming.”
