Calling All Heroes: Local Red Cross seeks nominations for annual awards

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Not all heroes wear capes – some live and work among us every day. Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community?
If so, the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties needs your help! If you know a local hero, the local Red Cross wants you to nominate them to be recognized at the organization’s Annual Real Heroes Awards, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.
“We’re asking the public to nominate local heroes making a positive difference in San Diego and Imperial Counties,” Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region, said in the release. “Your hero could be a colleague, family member, neighbor, friend or a local organization. We're looking to recognize people and organizations for acts of courage and community impact.”
Honorees will be celebrated across eight categories: Animal Welfare Hero, Corporate Hero, Disaster Services Hero, First Responder Hero, Gift of Life Hero, Good Samaritan Hero, Service to the Armed Forces Hero and Youth Hero. For complete category descriptions, visit redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes.
"Now celebrating its 21st year in the community, the Real Heroes Awards celebrates people making a positive impact in San Diego and Imperial Counties through their courage, compassion and community leadership," the release reads. "Since the event’s inception, hundreds of local heroes have been recognized. This year’s award recipients will be honored during the event on Friday, September 29, 2023, aboard the USS Midway Museum," it reads.
Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee, according to the release. "Honorees are selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission and leave a lasting and positive impact on the community," the release reads.
Nominating a hero is free and can be done quickly and easily online. Per the release, nominations are due by Friday, July 21, 2023. For more information on nomination guidelines or to submit a nomination, visit redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes.
For more information about the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, please visit redcross.org/SoCal.
