CALEXICO – The City of Calexico kicked off National Libraries Week by hosting a local author, Charlie M. Zamarripa, who read from his book of poetry “Happy Endings.”
First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association where libraries across the United States promotes library use and support, according the American Library Association.
Calexico began their celebration on Monday, April 24, with Zamarripa, of Calexico, reading from his second poetry book, titled “Happy Endings,” to a small, all-ages crowd at the Enrique S. "Kiki" Camarena Public Library, including a small group of high school students.
“Why do I write poetry? Because it makes me feel like a rockstar,” Zamarripa read.
Zamarripa graduated from Calexico High School in 1989, before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English Literature, according to advertisements provided by the Camarena Public Library. Zamarripa went back to Calexico High School where he taught English.
Throughout his reading, Zamarripa spoke directly to the high school students as he read, explaining the different types of poetry and how they are constructed.
Lourdes Lopez, another Calexico resident, joined Zamarripa in reading poetry. Hernandez read the Spanish poetry "¡Campeones!" by Calexico author Melissa Herrera, before having Calexico resident and musician Ruben Moreno play the guitar during the performance of several poems.
Zamarripa said he is inspired to write his poetry mostly by people watching, particularly the people in his everyday life — ranging from strangers on a beach stealing a kiss to his girlfriend being affected by a Neil Young song.
One moment in particular inspired Zamarripa to write a sonnet called “A Sonnet for Ruben,” memorializing the relationship between Zamarripa and the late local singer Ruben Hernandez. Ruben Hernandez was a local musician well known not only for his solo guitar and singing performances, but for his time in “Angel de Rock: Maná Tribute” and as the singer for “Los Esmiths,” a The Smiths and Morrissey cover band.
Ruben Hernandez passed away on November 18, 2022, in a car accident in in New Mexico, alongside the lives of Yuma area-based musicians Ricardo Madrid, Leo “Papo” Neblina, and Andres Sandoval, when the group’s tour bus was reported to have hit black ice and rolled over, and then was subsequently hit by another truck.
While Zamarripa said he was not a personal friend of Ruben Hernandez, he said he had repeatedly photographed Hernandez during his performances. Zamarripa said he regretted not trying to become closer to Hernandez since he had grown to be such a big fan of the singer.
“I wish I had been a been a friend to you … I only knew you through the lens of a camera,” Zamarripa read.
