BRAWLEY – Accused murderer Antonio Campos’ arraignment rescheduled for week as Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez rival, Mario Vela, prepares to defend Campos.
An arraignment hearing for Antonio Campos was rescheduled from Monday, April 3 until after Easter Sunday, Tuesday, April 11, after announcing that he had arranged for an attorney to represent him, DA Marquez said in an interview with IVP on Tuesday April 4. This will allow Campos' attorney a week to prepare for the hearing.
On Friday, March 31, members from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigations Division and Correctional Transportation Unit extradited 41-year-old Antonio Campos for the murder of 43-year-old Rose Campos, as previously reported in this newspaper on Sunday, April 2.
Antonio Campos will be held without bail until it is discussed within the arraignment hearing, Marquez said.
While Marquez was unable to give any further information about the case for fear of affecting the trial, he was able to specify that addressing domestic violence is a particularly large goal for him as District Attorney.
“Domestic Violence is truly an epidemic," Marquez said. "It effects many, many individuals in our community…."
"I take this seriously," Marquez said. "We prosecute in order prevent things like this murder from occurring,” he said.
