EL CENTRO – In the preliminary hearing in the case of the People vs. Antonio Campos Ramirez, Imperial County Superior Court Judge the Honorable Poli Flores Jr. ruled that there is enough evidence to go to trial for stalking, forced sodomy, and the murder of Rose Jamie Campos.
Rose’s family was present when the Hon. Judge Flores Jr. made his ruling on Wednesday, July 5, causing the wails of Rose’s twin sister, Isabel Reyna, to fill the court as her mother shed silent tears behind her.
After taking an evening to collect herself, Reyna expressed relief at the ruling after more than 18 months advocating and marching on behalf of her sister in an interview on Thursday, July 6.
“I am, before anything, thankful to God that has given me and my family the strength to continue seeking justice for my amazing sister Rose Jamie,” Reyna said. “We are one more step closer to get justice. We will continue until the end. We are thankful to our family, friends and community for their prayers and support.”
This small victory was hard earned for the prosecutors, who continued to subpoena Campos Ramirez’s family for testimonies as they came into the Imperial County Superior Courthouse.
Most of the testimony centered around Campos unusual relationship with Rose, eventually revealing that Campos Ramirez and Rose’s mother, Isabel Campos, share a father; making Campos Ramirez her uncle.
Campos Ramirez’s sister and mother testified that it was not, in fact, Campos Ramirez who was obsessed with Rose, but Rose who was obsessed with Campos Ramirez.
Instead of the image of abuse the prosecution presented, Campos Ramirez’s family argued that their marriage had actually ended over conflict with Rose’s family, who did not approve of the marriage.
These testimonies failed to support Campos Ramirez’ case however, as his mother and sister provided conflicting testimonies as to whether his mother lives in Tijuana or not, casting doubt on Campos Ramirez’ claims that he was at his mother’s house in Tijuana at the time of the murder.
In addition to the conflicting testimonies of Campos Ramirez’s family, his co-workers at EFR Environmental Services, Inc. testified to seeing him in Imperial County in the time leading up to and after the murder.
The defense additionally argued that there was no hard evidence connecting Campos Ramirez to the murder, since there were no fingerprints, DNA, or a murder weapon.
This argument failed to sway the judge though, with Flores Jr. stating he show a consciousness of guilt through his actions of creating a false alibi, in addition to the evidence presented of a tracking device which had been attached to Rose’s car stopping a half a mile from where his mother’s house is rumored to be.
“The concept of Consciousness of Guilt can be manifested in hundreds of different ways … it is any conduct of a suspect that he or she is doing something or not doing something because they are aware they have committed a crime is trying cover their tracks,” the Hon. Judge Flores Jr. said. “…Campos Ramirez’s actions of creating a false alibi shows that Consciousness of guilt.” he said.
