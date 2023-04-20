CALEXICO – The City of Calexico's Recreation Department and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Art Center (CDCAC) held the opening night for their "Children’s Day It’s A LEGO® World Art Exhibit," which features art created from one of America’s favorite toys.
Residents of all ages and city officials gathered at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Art Center on Tuesday, April 18, for the exhibit, which included paintings and LEGO® art sculptures, and the opportunity to create their own LEGO® creations.
“The recreation department has been very hard at work creating innovative programming for the youth in the city… mixing an art exhibit with an interactive LEGO® component,” Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña said in an interview on April 18.
The exhibit features 69 local artists – both adults and youths – with a total of 84 pieces in exhibition, according to an email from Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio sent on Wednesday, April 19.
This art exhibit is the second bi-annual event, said Colio, with the first one held in 2021. The event was created in Calexico by Norma Gerardo, Calexico’s Recreation Manager, in commemoration of Children’s Day (Dia del Niño in Mexico) and inclusiveness.
“We think Norma hit the mark for using the resources to the best of her ability," Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña said, "and using her artistic talent to create some of the most innovative programming for the youth in the City of Calexico."
