SAN DIEGO- Brawley High catcher Tanner Carranza made the most of his opportunity to showcase his talents last weekend by playing in two CIF-San Diego Section Baseball Coaches Advisory invitational games.
The two games included the San Diego Padres High School All-Star Night last Sunday at Petco Park following the Padres-Colorado Rockies game.
“It was my first time there on the field and it was a blessing to be out there,” Carranza said. “It was surreal to be on a major league field … the grass was like turf, but it was real grass, and they were strict about how much we were on it.”
In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime All-Star Night opportunity to suit up and play at Petco on Saturday, Carranza played for the second year in a row in the annual SD Coaches Association college and professional showcase game.
Entering his senior year, Carranza, was the only Valley baseball player selected for either game this year which are considered to include the best upcoming senior baseball players in the CIF-SDS.
Sunday’s Padres All-Star game saw the players divided into an East and a West team, with Carranza on the East squad based on Brawley’s geographical location relative to I-805.
“There were some good guys on the Padres All-Star team and all of them were accepting of me since I didn’t know any of them,” Carranza said. “I had met a couple of them who were also in the showcase game with me on Saturday.”
With three catchers on the East squad, Carranza anticipated playing time might be limited but was happy with his on-field opportunities.
“I caught two innings and I got to bat the inning before I caught and I had an eight-pitch at-bat but finally struck out,” Carranza said. “I was less nervous after I caught the next inning … I was able to get communication going with the pitchers with the three pitchers I caught and they all had good velocity and command.”
Acclimatizing himself defensively led to Carranza being more effective with his bat.
“The second time up I was more comfortable and I singled on a ground ball between the shortstop and third baseman,” Carranza said. “The short-shop got to it but I was able to beat it out… I have good speed, especially for a catcher.”
On Saturday before the Padres All-Star Game, at the annual SD Coaches Association college and professional showcase game at Poway High School, Carranza got plenty of playing time, both on offense and defense,
“I was a little nervous but I play in front of crowds in the Valley. I caught three innings out of the eight and that went well as my arm was consistent and I’m continuing to improve defensively,” Carranza said. “I got three at-bats here, I flied out and lined out to right field and was called out on strikes.”
Carranza will continue to look for opportunities to expand his baseball skill-set and showcase his talent as he heads to Phoenix on Monday to play in the USA Baseball 17U National Team Championships with the Playa Vista Orioles from Los Angeles.
The tournament is part of the Team USA Junior Olympic 17U National Team Development Program which provides an opportunity for players to showcase their talents to be selected to represent their country in international competition.
“They take 48 teams for the tournament which will be held at MLB spring training facilities,” Carranza said. “I am excited and I will be there with Leo Veliz and Andres Llamas from Calexico, who also play on the Orioles.
