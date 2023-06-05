CASA receives $25,000 donation during Foster Care Awareness Month

EL CENTRO – Smiles were seen all around as BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp presented a check for $25,000 on behalf of the BHE Foundation to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Imperial County at an evening event on Wednesday, May 31.
According to a press release from BHE Renewables, the donation was made by the company to support the purchase of a new CASA vehicle to transport foster children to appointments and activities in the Imperial Valley. May was Foster Care Awareness Month in the U.S.
“BHE Renewables is proud to support Foster Care Awareness Month with this donation,” Knapp said in the press release. “It is a privilege to support an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many children and families in Imperial Valley.”
“Imperial County appreciates BHE Foundation and their continuing support of our community,” Ryan Kelley, Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 4 Supervisor, said in the release.
“We always appreciate the community support in our efforts to better serve our foster youth,” Charles Fisher, President of CASA of Imperial County, said in the release. “This donation will increase our outreach to some of our most underserved youth and families in the more rural areas of our county.”
Efforts to raise funds for a new CASA vehicle were coordinator by Brawley locals, Robin Elmore and Teri Panagiotopoulos, per the release.
