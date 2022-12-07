EL CENTRO – As the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved the results of Nov. 8 elections, District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo bid farewell as a board member to the residents of Imperial County.
The Board of Supervisors approved the General Election Final Results on Tuesday, December 6, during their weekly meeting, solidifying John Hawk’s 2,981 (55.70%) vote-win over Castillo’s 2,371 (44.30%) vote-loss.
The BOS Supervisor 5 race was determined by only 35.49% – or 5,649 votes out of a possible 15,9191 for the 5th District – voter turnout, according to the now-official final results.
“I know that I’m short timer,” Castillo said at the meeting. “I’ve got a few more weeks to go before I retire and looking forward to retirement life see what that brings.”
Castillo was originally elected to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 5, in November of 2010, after retiring from a 34-year career in the California Department of Corrections in July 2004.
During his 12-year tenor on the Board of Supervisors, Castillo has served a Chair of the Board and Vice Chair, along with serving on a number of boards and commissions, including: Airport Advisory Committee, Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, Imperial County Emergency Medical Services Committee, Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council, Salton Sea Authority, California State Association of Counties, National Association of County, Accident and Safety Committee, Brawley Chamber of Commerce, Calexico Chamber of Commerce, California Children & Families First Commission, Holtville Chamber of Commerce, Imperial County Mental Health, Imperial County/IID Committee, Imperial County/Yuma County Committee, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation, In-Home Support Services Advisory Council, and the County’s Workforce Development Board.
“I want to thank the county residents for allowing me to serve for 12 years,” Castillo said. “It’s been a unique experience, something that I will take with me till the end of my life, and it’s I wish Mr. Hawk the very best.”
In his upcoming term, Hawk will come to represent the communities of El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Holtville, Imperial, Winterhaven, and Palo Verde for the 5th District.
As Hawk was present when the approval occurred, he took a moment to say a few words about his upcoming term as a District Supervisor.
“I would like to say that I’m very honored and humbled to serve with a distinguished group of supervisors, and I want to really thank you for this opportunity,” Hawk said.
Hawk went on to thank Castillo for this time served, saying that Castillo had provided a great example for Hawk to follow.
“I appreciate Mr. Castillo in a great way, you’ve been a very great example … thank you for the time you served,” Hawk said.
Having run on a platform of “roads and bridges,” Hawk said in an interview immediately after the meeting that he plans to focus heavily on getting both the Imperial County’s roads and bridges back in order.
Additionally, Hawk said he would like to see a stronger relationship be built between the County and the Imperial Irrigation District.
“I think we could get a few bridges fixed right away, I’d like to see that but obviously, there’s so much more in the county…,” Hawk said.
“I also want to really focus on what it means to be a public servant,” he said.
