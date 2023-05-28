EL CENTRO – Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego (CCDSD) is proud to announce the official opening of the El Centro Day Center in Imperial County.
According to a CCDSD press release, on Wednesday, May 31, CCDSD will be holding a Welcome Reception and Open House of the Catholic Charities Day Center to formally inaugurate the facility. Cardinal Robert McElroy, Catholic Charities CEO Vino Pajanor, and local elected and community leaders will attend the open house.
The Center has been providing essential services to hundreds of unhoused individuals in the community and will continue to provide support to this marginalized population. Services extend to the entire Imperial County including North Shore, per the relase.
Since February 15, 2023, the center has seen over 300 unduplicated individuals, the release reads. The most popular services are showers and meals. In addition to a place to meet their basic needs, participants also receive assistance from Social Services to obtain their identification card and other public benefits, 2-3 days a week. Public services include enrollment with Cal Fresh, General Relief, and Medi-Cal.
The Catholic Charities El Centro Day Center is located at 250 West Orange Avenue in El Centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.