BRAWLEY — Flying U Rodeo kicked off the 66th annual Cattle Call on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, continuing rodeo traditions inspired by an idea beginning in 1957.
Cattle Call Arena was filled with people enjoying the event with their families, cheering for cowboys and cowgirls, honoring veterans, and watching rodeo participants brave saddles, barebacks, and ropes with broncos, steer and muttons in various rodeo events.
Contestants enter up to several weeks before the rodeo and will be traveling from all parts of the U.S. to compete in the Cattle Call Rodeo. The top 15 competitors in each event are eligible for the National Finals Rodeo held in December each year in Las Vegas.
The night opened with a special video to honor U.S. military veterans, with a mare and her colt making laps in the arena. This was followed by an entrance of the U.S. Border Patrol presenting colors on horseback, with the National Anthem played on trumpet. Afterwards, Cattle Call royalty made their appearance, and the main festivities began.
The rodeo kicked off with Saddle Bronc Riding and lots of cheering from the crowd, coupled with concerned gasps as a cowboy slammed to the ground or into walls being bucked off horses. With the crowd's encouragement and the camaraderie of the other cowboys, the riders were in good spirits.
Matthew Turner, one of the Bucking Chute cowboy contestants, spoke about his love for competing and how he always wanted to be a cowboy. Turner, of Australia, said the rodeo brought him to the States several years ago.
“I loved it ever since I was a little boy and it's all I've ever dreamed of,” the Aussie said.
Turner placed forth in the Bucking Chute Contest and stayed on his horse until the timer went off.
Spectators from the Imperial Valley, Samantha Fuentes and her brother, attended the rodeo. The siblings talked about the rodeo being an opportunity to spend time with family and have fun together. They made it a tradition of theirs to come for the past five years and have been enjoying the rodeo ever since. Samantha Fuentes the family tradition started with their parents, their mom having a fascination with the rodeo.
“They're really into this since they were younger, so like as we were brought up, they brought us into this and everything,” she said. Their favorite events are the Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Mutton Bustin'.
