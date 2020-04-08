CBP union decries COVID-19 safeguard removal

CALEXICO -- The union representing Customs and Border Protection officers on Tuesday decried the federal government’s decision to withdraw recently adopted safeguards aimed at limiting the potential spread of COVID-19.
On Monday afternoon, the National Treasury Employees Union received word from CBP that the agency was withdrawing the employees’ modified scheduling that the government and the union had agreed to on Friday.
That agreement allowed CBP to implement reduced schedules for employees that limited the amount of time they spent in contact with travelers and co-workers to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Before they were scuttled, the reduced schedules were in place for about three days and had authorized some CBP employees to work four-day workweeks instead of the typical five-day workweek, said CBP Officer Vincent Salgado, NTEU Local 123 president.
“They didn’t give us any details as to why it was being cancelled,” Salgado said. “Our position is that (the modified schedules) was necessary to protect employees, their families and communities.”
The reduced schedules, known as weather and safety leave, was made possible by the reduction in international traffic that local and nationwide ports of entry have experienced during the pandemic. On average, traffic at ports of entry has been reduced by as much as 75 percent, officials said.
The reduction allowed CBP to adjust employees’ schedules to limit the number of CBP personnel at ports while still meeting operational needs. The effort also aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stay home and avoid groups as much as possible, an NTEU press release stated.
The NTEU Local 123 and its national chapter are currently taking measures to hopefully get the weather and safety leave reinstated, and on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan with its request.
In the county, NTEU Local 123 represents about 100 CBP employees assigned to the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry. Nationwide, about 160 CBP employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Salgado said.
“That number is probably climbing as we speak,” he said.
At the local level, some CBP employees have asked management to be authorized to self-quarantine as a precaution, although an exact number of those employees wasn’t available, he said.
NTEU represents about 25,000 CBP employees nationwide in the Office of Field Operations who staff 328 airports, sea ports and land ports of entry around the country.
The agreement between CBP and the NTEU was reached in late March. It had stipulated that under the modified schedules, CBP employees on leave were subject to recall and had to be ready to return to the port at a moment’s notice, should the need arise, the NTEU reported.
“The temporarily revised work schedules in CBP’s Office of Field Operations that enabled more time off for officers represented CBP at its best, responding to a crisis,” said NTEU National President Tony Reardon in a written statement. “CBP is making a grave mistake by rescinding these adjusted schedules.”
Just as troubling for the NTEU is the lack of information from CBP about why the agreement was suddenly changed.
“CBP’s explanation that Border Patrol needs the assistance of port officers to stop an influx between the ports of illegal border crossers with COVID-19 is not backed up by any available evidence,” Reardon stated.
When reached for comment, a CBP spokesperson said the agency would not able to provide a statement by deadline.
