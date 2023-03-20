EL CENTRO – As the world becomes increasingly automated, high school robotics clubs are gaining popularity as students look to develop skills in programming, engineering, and problem-solving, engaging students in hands-on projects and competitions, helping inspire the next generation of innovators.
The Imperial Valley is no exception.
The Central Union High School (CUHS) Robotics Club hosted a practice day on Saturday, March 18 for themselves and the Imperial High School (IHS) Robotics Club. The day was dedicated to fine tuning and testing their robots before heading to their competition next week at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) in La Jolla.
Eric Arceo, IHS student and captain of "8119 Tigerbotics," said he has enjoyed building with LEGO®s since a very young age, which gave him interest in joining the MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) program. After doing well in competitions, Arceo joined a robotics club in 9th grade, enjoying his time working on a robot.
Arceo said 2022 was Imperial Tigerbotics’ club's first competition due to COVID-19 restrictions of years past. he said the Tigerbotics Club placed second in the 2022 competition.
On January 7 of this year, the club began the long process of understanding the rules and building requirements, having "up to six weeks to build our robot,” he said.
The students work to become proficient in coding, using 3D modeling software to make parts of their robot. The are then responsible for putting the robot together.
"Everything is done by hand," Arceo said, which can lead to mistakes and imperfect alignment.
Prototypes are made to see what works and what doesn’t work, and students make the necessary fixes.
When competition season arrives, teams compete for either regionals or district events. There are between 30–50 teams at each event. It is a 3-team versus 3-team event, with around 80-90 qualification matches. Teams will acquire ranking points, and the best ranked teams will go to the playoffs.
“You get to meet a lot of new people, especially your alliance partners,” Arceo said, “and you can ask your partners for spare parts if you need it.”
Alex Ortiz, CUHS Careers in Technical Education (CTE) and engineering teacher, explained how his first year as the Central Robotics Club advisor was challenging because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Normally, freshman learn from the veterans, those who have been (club members) for three years,” Ortiz said, but there was a two year gap where students stopped coming or forgot important materials. At the time, Ortiz and his students were completely new to robotics and didn’t have others to coach them.
Despite the overwhelming nature of running a club with all new members, Ortiz and the students had help from the previous club coordinator, who led it for 14 years.
About seven students from the previous year joined the club and were able to move forward with the club, while Ortiz took a “hands off” approach in terms of design.
Manuel Chi, the CUHS Robotics Club president and lead designer, was able to use Fusion 360, a 3D modeling software, to put the robot together.
Ortiz enjoys watching his students learn on their own and apply what they are learning, adding "that's what every teacher wants," as the students are developing a lot of team building skills.
“The best quality that I see (my students) develop is the ability to be a little more independent," the teacher said. "Every year, they just get better, and it has a lot to do with them going home and working on it,” he said.
The groups will compete in the First Robotics Competition at San Diego Regional at UCSD, March 24 to 26, Ortiz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.