EL CENTRO – The 42nd annual Children’s Fair coordinated by the Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council took place at Bucklin Park on April 1, drawing in a large crowd of families and children.
The Children’s Fair featured a variety of booths and activities, including carnival games, face painting, mariachi music, train rides, bouncers, and interactive flower potting. Local vendors also set up booths to offer food, snow cones, and refreshments.
Attendees expressed enthusiasm for the event, noting its positive impact on the community and providing a fun-filled day for children.
Sierra Jaime, State Farm Agent and agency owner of the building by the Imperial Valley Mall, said she and her team attended the Children’s Fair to be a blessing to the community.
Her booth had a prize wheel where people could spin and win prizes. It’s meant to bring families together and learn about different businesses in the Valley, Jaime said.
“Today is a great opportunity to do that,” she said about giving back to the community through participating in the event.
Virginia Mendoza, Program Manager at Imperial County Transportation Commission, deals mainly with the roadway network and transit services throughout Imperial County.
Mendoza said the Children’s Fair is a way for local organizations to conduct outreach to the community.
“We’re doing a public outreach for the long range transportation plan update,” she said. ICTC hold an annual hearing where the public speaks out, and then act upon those needs.
“We’re asking people to give us their opinion on what’s more important to them based on prioritization criteria,” Mendoza said, pointing to three billboards with lists, “for the long range transportation plan update.”
Attending the Children’s Fair, to her and her team, helps them inform the community and lets the community know how to go about the project list because it’s a “better approach to garner input.”
Stacy Bodus, President of Early Risers Kiwanis Club for children, talked about a book project she and the organization have been doing since 2015. She is passionate about books and enjoys giving them to the community for free, she said.
Bodus brought the concept of “making the world a library” to the club and enjoys the smiles she brings to children.
Every year, between 400 to 600 books are given to children that come to the Children’s Fair, she said.
“Since 2015, we’ve given away about 3,000 books,” Bodus said. The books have been given to schools, libraries, ‘Little Free libraries,’ and Challenger Little League, a special needs sports group.
Isabel Garcia, Site Supervisor at Calexico Neighborhood House Happy Kids Preschool, said she and her team attended the Children’s Fair to provide information about their school, saying there’s a need for more preschools.
“This event is for the children,” Garcia said, “and it’s important for children to receive early education.”
