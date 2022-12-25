IMPERIAL – After spending her entire life growing her hair out, 10-year-old Breana Bennett was finally able to achieve one of the biggest dreams in her young life by donating the clippings from her first haircut to make wigs for children experiencing cancer.
The hair cut was done on Thursday, December 22 at Fitness Oasis Health Club and Spa's new salon, said owner Dalia Rodriguez. The family and salon sent the hair off for donation to a national program called "Wigs for Kids," a nonprofit hair donation organization that has been serving children suffering from hair loss since 1981, according to the Wigs for Kids website.
Ten-year-old Breana said during her hair cut that she had been motivated to grow her hair out long enough to donate years earlier after discovering that many children who have cancer end up losing their hair because of cancer treatments.
This goal was so important to Breana that even when her step-mother went into labor before the hair appointment, they decided to keep the appointment.
Breana’s grandmother, Micky Bennett, offered to take Breana, while her father and step-mother went to a hospital in San Diego for an emergency C-section hospital to have her very first sibling, the grandmother said.
“People tell me all the time I have pretty hair … I really wanted to help the kids who have lost all their hair because they got sick,” Breana said.
Micky Bennett said it wasn't as easy as they thought it would be to donate her granddaughter's hair for the wigs since prior to Fitness Oasis becoming aware of what Breana wanted to do, "there weren't any salons that were participating in something like this," according to Bennett.
Micky said the family eventually found a nonprofit that would accept the donation via mail in Wigs for Kids, which touts being a 40 year old organization that wants "to give these kids the opportunity to feel good about themselves again,” founder Jeffrey Paul said in the Wigs for Kids website's "Our Mission" section.
“Wigs For Kids have a whole list of instructions we have to follow in order to donate the hair,” Micky Bennett said.
Bennett said their instructions included requiring that the sections of donated hair be at least 12 inches long, and then sectioned off into four individual braids. Those braids were also required to be clean and dry, tied off at both ends with rubber bands, and placed inside a Ziploc bag. They then could be mailed directly to Wigs For Kids, but are also required to arrive in a padded envelope.
“It's a lot to do to donate the hair but she's wanted to do it since she was little, and now's the time,” the grandmother said.
This haircut was a big change for Breana, who said she had never had her hair cut before. Prior to the haircut, Breana’s hair red hair fell down the full length of her back in a long strait line.
Breana chose to keep some length to the hair on her head even with the cut, having it styled to just below her shoulders.
“I was really nervous before I had it cut … but I really like it,” the 10-year-old donor said.
Wigs for Kids creates "custom made hair replacements" for children suffering from all types of hair loss, not just cancer, according to their site. "The cost of the hair replacement systems Wigs For Kids provides is approximately $1,800," per the site. For more information on Wigs for Kids visit wigsforkids.org.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
